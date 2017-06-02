Murata Acquired ID-Solutions in Italy
2.6.2017 03:30 | Business Wire
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (“Murata”) (TOKYO:6981) (ISIN:JP3914400001), a world leading manufacturer of electronics components and solutions, acquired ID-Solutions S.r.l. (“ID-Solutions”; Headquarters: Parma, Italy) on June 1, 2017.
Purpose of the acquisition
ID-Solutions is a RFID system integrator that, starting from their consultancy experience and development of their own middleware and application software, provides added value traceability solutions based on customer needs.
ID-Solutions is a spin-off company of the University of Parma, a charter technology partner of RFID Lab Parma and specializes in providing RFID solutions for supply chains with a focus on the retail, food, and healthcare industries.
Combining ID-Solutions’ research background and expertise with Murata’s strengths – high investment in R&D, unique technologies, new product development capabilities and broad global network – will benefit both companies and enable us to develop and offer customers cutting-edge, unique RFID tags and solutions.
RFID is defined as one of essential technologies for the IoT and Industry 4.0 which are high growth markets. RFID solutions are expected to be utilized in various markets including retail, medical/healthcare and Industrial. Thus far Murata has mainly contributed to this market as a hardware vendor. This acquisition will enhance Murata’s ability to propose solutions for RFID deployment including software and will thus expand our business offering by enhancing our ability to propose total solutions.
Corporate Overview of ID-Solutions S.r.l.
Company name: ID-Solutions S.r.l.
Location: Viale Mariotti, 1 43121 Parma
Established: 2004
Representative: Antonio Rizzi, Chairman
Business description: RFID system integration (including middleware and application software development)
Number of employees: 12
Main offices: Parma, Italy
Corporate overview of Murata Manufacturing Co.,
Ltd.
Company name: Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Location: 10-1, Higashikotari 1-chome, Nagaokakyo-shi, Kyoto 617-8555
Date of incorporation: December 23, 1950 (established in October 1944)
Representative: Tsuneo Murata, President, Statutory Representative Director
Business description: Design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions, communication modules, power supply modules, and other.
Number of employees: 59,978 (as of March 31, 2017)
Consolidated subsidiaries: 31 in Japan, 66 overseas (as of March 31, 2017)
Murata in Brief
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601005557/en/
Contact information
Media Contact
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Junko Matsumura,
Corporate Communications Office
prsec_mmc@murata.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Toshiba’s Newly Developed Fully Isolated N-channel LDMOS Realizes High HBM Robustness and High Breakdown Voltage to Negative Bias in 0.13-Micron Generation Analog Power Semiconductors2.6.2017 03:20
Toshiba (TOKYO:6502) has developed fully isolated N-channel LDMOS technology that overcomes the trade-off between breakdown voltage to negative bias (BVnb) and HBM robustness, a measure of resistance to electrostatic discharge (ESD). Details of this achievement were reported on June 1 at ISPSD 2017 (International Symposium on Power Semiconductor Devices and ICs 2017), an IEEE-sponsored international conference on power semiconductors, held in Japan. Recent years have seen an increasing need for automotive analog ICs and Power ICs with fully isolated Nch-LDMOS and high BVnb, especially devices supporting voltages of 40V and over. Achieving a higher BVnb has until now required a trade-off with securing HBM robustness, and achieving both has required a bigger die, in order to electrically isolate substrates and the inside of the die. This has impeded progress in miniaturization and
IFF to Present at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference1.6.2017 23:15
Regulatory News: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, today announced that Andreas Fibig, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference in Paris, France on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 2:45 PM CEST (8:45 AM EDT). Investors may access the live webcast and accompanying slide presentation on the Company's website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay. Meet IFF International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) is a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking “what if?”. That passion for exploration
Leading Global and Asian Brands to Announce Latest Tech Innovations at CES Asia 2017 Media Day1.6.2017 23:00
Consumer Technology Association: WHAT: The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced the CES Asia 2017 Media Day schedule. Top brands holding news conferences include Honda, Hyundai, Hisense, Mercedes-Benz, NEVS, Shadow Creator, Snugs, Harman, China Mobile and more. CES Asia exhibitors will use this platform to break their latest company news and launch products into the Asian market. Owned and produced by CTA and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is where industries converge and where the latest innovations are showcased across the full spectrum of consumer technology. Media will need their CES Asia 2017 media badge to access events Wednesday, June 7 and Thursday June 8, 2017. The full Media Day schedule with detailed descriptions can
Capital Markets Evolution: A Record Month! 10 Deals on Dealogic Connect1.6.2017 17:00
Banks and their investment firm clients spoke loudly in May: they chose financial platform company Dealogic to connect them electronically on 10 major deals—globally. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601005222/en/ How Dealogic Connect works (Graphic: Business Wire) Dealogic Connect, which allows investors to place electronic indications of interest as well as reconcile and evaluate all sellside-provided activities, is growing fast. “We’re pleased at how quickly the industry is adopting Connect,” said Jody Drulard, Chief Product Officer. “We’re seeing major IPOs, like the largest telecom IPO in Europe this year, open for orders. In fact, we just had the first orders to joint bookrunners on Connect and the first electronic deal in Asia.” One reason behin
LR Data Looks to Nominum to Deliver Managed Security Services for its Online Gaming Hub1.6.2017 16:00
Nominum™, the DNS-based security and services innovation leader, announced today that LR Data Center and Solutions, Inc. (LR Data), a subsidiary of Leisure & Resorts World Corporation (LRWC), Asia's first gaming jurisdiction, will secure the internet experience for millions of online gamers around the world with Nominum N2™ ThreatAvert. LR Data, a telecom- and jurisdiction-neutral technology services provider that hosts several internet gaming sites throughout Asia, is deploying Nominum’s DNS-based network protection solution to safeguard online gaming businesses and their users from emerging cyberthreats such as DDoS and PRSD (Pseudo-Random Sub Domain) attacks. LR Data has a significant client base of Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) gaming operators and a growing base of Philippine Amusement & Gaming Corporation Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO), as well as North
Watch BizWireTV: Samsung Announces VR Partnerships with UFC, X Games and Live Nation and T-Mobile Continues to Disrupt Cellular Industry1.6.2017 15:08
On the latest BizWireTV, catch the latest Quick Biz Hits. Also see what’s happening in the startup world with the Accelerator Report, featuring the VC Watch and this week’s Startup Standout. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601005542/en/ BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling Now you can watch BizWireTV, and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands, on any screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple TV and iPhone App Store and Google Play for Android devices. Top of the Wire Samsung announces new virtual reality partnerships with UFC, X Games and Live Nation. Watch BizWireTV to see more disruptors as well as the top 5 trending stories of the week! A core
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme