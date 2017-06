MOIA ostaa suomalaisen teknologia-startupin Split Finland Oy:n

MOIA is a one-hundred-percent subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group. The company, which is based in Berlin, develops its own mobility services independently or in partnership with cities and local public transport operators. Currently MOIA is focused on two strategic areas of business - ride-hailing and ride-pooling, as well as shuttle-on-demand. In the area of ride-hailing, MOIA holds a strategic share in the Israeli ride broker Gett. In parallel, MOIA is building a ride-pooling concept. With ride-pooling, journeys for people travelling to similar destinations are bundled, thus avoiding individual transportation and making more efficient use of the road infrastructure.