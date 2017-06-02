SES Networks and GTMaritime Launch New Connectivity Service

2.6.2017 09:55 | Business Wire

SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG) and GTMaritime, a specialist in providing communication solutions and services to the maritime industry, announced today a partnership to provide a new volume-based service package for regional maritime connectivity.

The new SES Networks Maritime+ Regional Connectivity service, leveraging SES’s extensive satellite fleet and ground infrastructure, will be marketed by GTMaritime under the name GTLitespeedMAX as part of their airtime portfolio.

The service provides customers with a set price, fixed volume, regional VSAT solution and is perfect for offshore supply vessels, fishing vessels, ferries and RoRo ships, barges, cargo carriers, leisure craft, dredgers and yacht management companies and will be available across European waters and in the Middle East.

“This new end-to-end service provided to us by SES Networks helps to bring maritime connectivity to a new level, giving access to tailored solutions for an even wider range of customers,” said Robert Kenworthy, CEO, GTMaritime. “GTLitespeedMAX, with speeds up to 4MBit/s in download and unlimited data usage during the night, will allow our customers to benefit from a volume-based fixed monthly rate package with full control over consumption and costs. Other benefits of this new solution are VOIP-optimised quality of service and compact hardware, using KNS antennas as small as 60 cm.”

“By utilising our services, GTMaritime has brought seamless connectivity to more than 600 ships over the past years” said Gerhard Bethscheider, Managing Director, SES Techcom Services, part of the newly-created SES Networks business unit. “We are continuously enhancing our offering and capabilities to provide tailored solutions coupled with unparalleled satellite coverage, and are happy to enable GTMaritime to deliver this easily customisable connectivity offering for the growing maritime market in Europe and the Middle East.”

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES’s portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, O3b Networks, a global managed data communications service provider, and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. Further information available at: www.ses.com

About GTMaritime

Since 1998 GTMaritime has been providing a range of technology solutions and services to the maritime industry that serve to enable effective communications over satellite.

GTMaritime specialises in providing solutions and services that help ensure vessel compliance and business operability 365 days a year, as well as keeping crew in touch with friends and family whilst at sea. All of this is backed up by a market leading infrastructure and unrivalled 24-hour customer support, every day of the year.

GTMaritime provides these services from two offices – one in the UK and the other in Singapore – and increasingly through an established and growing network of resellers and partners around the world.

Further information available at: www.gtmaritime.com

