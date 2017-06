Suomi 100: Presidentti Niinistö ja rouva Haukio Tallinnaan Suomi 100 -juhlapäivään

President of Iceland to visit Finland 24.5.2017 12:49

Office of the President of the Republic of FinlandPress release 27/201724 May 2017 President of Iceland Guðni Thorlacius Jóhannesson and his wife, Eliza Jean Reid, will visit Finland on 31 May and 1 June 2017. President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö and Mrs Jenni Haukio will receive the Icelandic presidential couple in the president’s official residence in Mäntyniemi in Helsinki on Wednesday 31 May. During their meeting, the presidents will discuss relations between Finland and Iceland, Russia, Nordic cooperation and Arctic cooperation. On Wednesday, President Jóhannesson will also meet Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Maria Lohela and Prime Minister Juha Sipilä. This will be President Jóhannesson's first visit to Finland. On Thursday 1 June, the Icelandic presidential couple will participate in a visit by the Nordic heads of state to celebrate the centenary of Finland’s independence. Former President of Iceland Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson visited Finland in 2012. President Niinistö last