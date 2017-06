Sponsor Capital new main owner of TLT-Group together with management

2.6.2017 11:06 | Sponsor Capital Oy

PRESS RELEASE/Published at 2.6.2017. Fund managed by Sponsor Capital becomes the majority shareholder of TLT-Group. The current shareholders of the Group will continue as minority holders in the company with approximately 40 % ownership. The transaction strengthens TLT-Group's ability to continue strong growth and further strengthen its position in all of its main business areas.

TLT-Group was founded in 2010 and has since grown rapidly achieving position as one of the leading suppliers of energy infrastructure network solutions in Finland. Total turnover in 2016 was approximately 62 M€ and the group employs approximately 220 persons. TLT-Group is a supplier of modern network solutions providing the most challenging telecommunications, electricity network and district heating network construction projects as well as planning and maintenance services. The Group's multidisciplinary know-how and cooperation network covers all stages of network construction from pre-design to maintenance. The Group companies are TLT-Building Oy, TLT-Engineering Oy, TLT-Connection Oy, Voiman Oy, Turun Asennus ja Luokkahitsarit Oy, Kaukolämpöputkitus Oy, Turun Linjatekniikka Oy and Maanrakennus Laiho Oy.

TLT-Group is headquartered in Turku, Finland. The Group has offices also in Paimio, Vantaa, Salo, Forssa, Kankaanpää, Jyväskylä, Sastamala, Ylöjärvi, Karstula, Saarijärvi, Pori, Kalajoki, Lieto, Rauma, Uusikaupunki, Viitasaari and Helsinki. Customers of the TLT-Group are private and public owners of critical electricity, district heating networks and telecommunication infrastructure.

“The transaction strengthens our company's ability to continue its rapid growth and ensures that the Group will have sufficient resources to develop its operations in all selected areas. At the same time, we will ensure to our excellent employees good and interesting job in the future”, says the founder of TLT-Group, CEO Miika Tuominen.

“The excellent technical capabilities, track-record of managing sizeable customer projects and stable market outlook provide the Group with strong growth prospects also in the future”, says Ari Jokelainen, Partner of Sponsor Capital.