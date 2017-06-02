Macrogen Launches Special Promotion on Exome Sequencing to Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary

2.6.2017 16:00 | Business Wire

Macrogen Inc. (CEO Hyon-yong Chong, www.macrogen.com) (KOSDAQ:038290), a precision medicine biotechnology company, announced on June 1st that it is launching a special promotion on Exome Sequencing to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

During this special promotion period, Macrogen will offer Exome Sequencing service with 100x coverage using SureSelect Human All Exon V5 (50M) or V6 (58M) capture kit at a special price of $299 per sample. This is an innovative price that has never been offered anywhere else before. Through this promotion, researchers around the world can take advantage of Macrogen’s Exome service that is known for its high-quality data and fast Turnaround Time (TAT) on very special price terms.

Macrogen has obtained the highest level of genome analysis technology in the world through continuous technological development and research activities for the past 20 years. In 2016, Macrogen established the world's highest-precision reference of a Korean genome (Nature, 2016) and has since been recognized globally for its outstanding academic capacity and technology. Furthermore, in order to strengthen its position as the technological leader, Macrogen purchased the latest sequencing equipment, NovaSeq6000 (Illumina Inc.). This enables Macrogen to analyze over 70,000 human genomes, or 8,000Tb per year.

Macrogen’s CEO Hyon-yong Chong said, "This Exome promotion is not only to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Macrogen, but is also to satisfy our customers with its competitive edge in low price and top-notch analytical service." Chong added, "Macrogen will always strive to provide services that our customers can value."

For further details on this promotion, please refer to below link:

http://dna.macrogen.com/eng/support/event/event_view.jsp?board_number=26475

For details on service and ordering, please contact ngs@macrogen.com.

About Macrogen

Macrogen is a leading service provider of integrated genomic research dedicated to providing the highest quality genomics services. Macrogen provide a wide range of sequencing and bioinformatics services to the academic, pharmaceutical, and clinical research communities around the world. For more information on Macrogen, please visit www.macrogen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170602005035/en/

Contact information

Macrogen Inc.

Elena J Kim, +82-2-2113-7355

NGS overseas sales & marketing division

ngs@macrogen.com