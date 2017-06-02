Executives from Le Vision Pictures and Le Vision Entertainment to Take the Keynote Stage at CES Asia 2017
2.6.2017 20:53 | Business Wire
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ today announced that Mr. Zhang Zhao, chairman and CEO of Le Vision Pictures and vice chairman of Le Holdings, and Mr. Adam Goodman, president of Le Vision Entertainment, will participate in an entertainment keynote discussion at the upcoming CES Asia™ 2017 in Shanghai, China. The keynote is scheduled for 1:30 PM on Thursday, June 8, in the Kerry Hotel, Level 3, Grand Shanghai Ballrooms 2-3. Owned and produced by CTA and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia 2017 will take place June 7-9 in Shanghai, China.
Mr. Zhang and Mr. Goodman will discuss Le Vision Pictures, a division of Le Holdings, and the opportunities created through the intersection of entertainment and technology. Le Holdings is committed to being a new type of technology company where devices and content are merged through one seamless experience. In this moderated discussion, the two executives will share their experiences, insights and strategies around the business of film and media as well as the overall state of the global technology industry.
“Le Vision Pictures and Le Holdings are bringing disruptive technologies to the emerging Chinese film industry and driving innovation through content and entertainment,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association. “We look forward to hearing Mr. Zhang and Mr. Goodman’s unique perspective into the future of filmmaking in China and globally as they speak before the CES Asia keynote audience.”
Zhang Zhao has had a long career in the Chinese film industry and founded two of China’s biggest private-sector studios. Mr. Zhang graduated from Shanghai’s Fudan University with a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Philosophy degree. He also studied film in the United States. After his return to China, Zhang Zhao joined Shanghai Film Group, where he oversaw co-production. In 2006, he founded Enlight Pictures and served as president. In 2011, he started Le Vision Pictures, becoming chairman and CEO. Since then, Le Vision Pictures has distributed over 50 films, grossing more than 100 million yuan. In 2015, he was recognized as an influential leader in the Sino-US film industry. Last year, Zhang Zhao was named one of the Top 10 China Power Players in Entertainment by The Hollywood Reporter.
Adam Goodman is president of Le Vision Entertainment and previously served as president of Paramount Pictures’ Motion Picture Group and Steven Spielberg’s DreamWorks Studios. During his time at Paramount, Mr. Goodman helped develop global film franchises including Transformers, Mission Impossible and Star Trek. Adam also spearheaded Paramount’s successful micro-budget division, Insurge Pictures. Under his leadership, both DreamWorks and Paramount enjoyed their highest grossing years ever in 2007 and 2011. Mr. Goodman joined Le Vision Entertainment following its acquisition of his Dichotomy Micro Studios. Le Vision Entertainment finances feature length projects across genres and distributes across a wide range of platforms from large-scale global firms to innovative micro-budget pictures.
Some 450 companies are exhibiting at the upcoming CES Asia including 3M, Audio-Technica, Baidu, BMW, BYD, Carl Zeiss, Changhong Electric, China Mobile, Continental, Digital China, DJI, Dynaudio, Fossil/Misfit, Garmin, Gibson Brands, Goertek, Haier, Harman, Hisense, Honda, Huawei, Hyundai, JD.com, Konka Group, Mercedes-Benz, Monster, NavInfo, NEVS, Onkyo, OnStar, OtterBox, Pioneer, PPTV, Samsung, Scosche, Segway, Suning, Tencent, United States Postal Service, UPS, Valeo, Volvo, Voxx, Wacom and Yuneec. Ultimately, CES Asia 2017 is expected to draw more than 30,000 attendees and more than 1,100 global media to cover the latest tech innovation across 19 product categories, including major growth areas such as drones, the Internet of Things (IoT) and virtual reality.
See what exhibitors will be showcasing on the CES Asia 2017 show floor in our pitch video playlist. For more information on how to attend or exhibit, visit CESAsia.com. CES Asia industry attendees, media and exhibitors may access the keynotes with a valid show badge.
Note to Editors: Journalists traveling from outside of China will require a J-1 or J-2 visa . For questions about exhibiting at CES Asia, contact Brian Moon at bmoon@CTA.tech or +1 703-907-4351.
About CES Asia:
Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this new event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest products and technologies to consumer tech industry executives, foreign buyers, international media and a limited number of consumers from China. Attendees have exclusive access to some of the largest brands from China and around the world, while celebrating the innovation that defines the consumer technology sector.
About Consumer Technology Association:
Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is the trade association representing the $292 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.
About Shanghai Intex:
Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Shanghai Intex is jointly overseen by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai and PNO Exhibition Investment (Dubai) Limited. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a sum total exhibition space in excess of 2 million sqm. Shanghai Intex is comprised of professional teams with a wealth of experience in organizing major international events, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.
UPCOMING EVENTS
-
CES Asia 2017 –
Register
June 7-9, Shanghai, China
-
CEO Summit
June 21-24, Amalfi Coast, Italy
-
Innovate! and Celebrate
October 9-11, San Francisco, CA
-
CES Unveiled Amsterdam
October 26, Amsterdam, Netherlands
-
CES 2018
January 9-12, Las Vegas, NV
