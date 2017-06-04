Westinghouse and Boilermakers Agree to New Contract

4.6.2017 20:05 | Business Wire

Today, Westinghouse Electric Company announced that it has agreed to a new, three-year contract with the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Shipbuilders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers (the Boilermakers) at the Nuclear Components Manufacturing (NCM) facility in Newington, New Hampshire.

The agreement is effective June 5, 2017 to May 3, 2020, and ends the lockout that began on May 21. A total of 172 employees will return to work beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, June 5.

“We are pleased that we have come to an agreement with the Boilermakers,” said Mark Marano, Westinghouse chief operating officer. “This agreement enables us to continue manufacturing the components critical to the nuclear industry in New Hampshire. We believe this competitive three-year contract is in the best interest of both Westinghouse and the Boilermakers, and will continue our mutual success.”

Westinghouse began formal negotiations with the Boilermakers in April for the contract that expired April 30, 2017. The company continued discussions in good faith with the Boilermakers beyond the contract expiration, allowing work to continue under an extension to the existing contract. The lockout was invoked on May 21 after Westinghouse and the Boilermakers could not agree on a new contract. Both sides continued working toward a resolution, which resulted in the ratified contract today.

