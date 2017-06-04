Westinghouse and Boilermakers Agree to New Contract
4.6.2017 20:05 | Business Wire
Today, Westinghouse Electric Company announced that it has agreed to a new, three-year contract with the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Shipbuilders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers (the Boilermakers) at the Nuclear Components Manufacturing (NCM) facility in Newington, New Hampshire.
The agreement is effective June 5, 2017 to May 3, 2020, and ends the lockout that began on May 21. A total of 172 employees will return to work beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, June 5.
“We are pleased that we have come to an agreement with the Boilermakers,” said Mark Marano, Westinghouse chief operating officer. “This agreement enables us to continue manufacturing the components critical to the nuclear industry in New Hampshire. We believe this competitive three-year contract is in the best interest of both Westinghouse and the Boilermakers, and will continue our mutual success.”
Westinghouse began formal negotiations with the Boilermakers in April for the contract that expired April 30, 2017. The company continued discussions in good faith with the Boilermakers beyond the contract expiration, allowing work to continue under an extension to the existing contract. The lockout was invoked on May 21 after Westinghouse and the Boilermakers could not agree on a new contract. Both sides continued working toward a resolution, which resulted in the ratified contract today.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170604005066/en/
Contact information
Westinghouse Electric Company
Sarah Cassella, +1 412-374-4744
Manager, External Communications
cassels@westinghouse.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Darzalex®▼ (daratumumab) Combination Therapy Improved Clinical Outcomes Regardless of Cytogenetic Risk for Previously-Treated Patients with Multiple Myeloma4.6.2017 19:33
Janssen-Cilag International NV (“Janssen”) today announced new data from updated analyses of the pivotal Phase 3 CASTOR and POLLUX clinical studies, demonstrating that Darzalex®▼ (daratumumab) in combination with Velcade® (bortezomib) and dexamethasone, or lenalidomide and dexamethasone, improved progression-free survival (PFS) and the overall response rate (ORR) for previously-treated patients with multiple myeloma, regardless of cytogenetic risk.1,2 These data will be featured as an oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2017 Annual Meeting on Sunday, June 4 at 11:45 a.m. CDT.1 Additionally, data from the Phase1b MMY1001 study showed the potential of daratumumab in combination with carfilzomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone (KRd) for newly diagnosed patients with multiple myeloma.3,4 These data represent the first assessment of daratumumab in combina
Biosimilar trastuzumab candidate, CT-P6, shown to be similar in efficacy and safety to the reference trastuzumab4.6.2017 14:30
Data presented at the 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting has shown similarity in efficacy and safety between CT-P6 (biosimilar trastuzumab candidate) and reference trastuzumab as pre-operative (neoadjuvant) treatment in patients with early breast cancer (EBC) and HER2 overexpression.1 The phase 3, double-blind, randomised, parallel-group study investigated the efficacy and safety of CT-P6 compared to reference trastuzumab as a neoadjuvant treatment in HER2-positive EBC. After surgery, patients received CT-P6 or the reference trastuzumab to complete a total of one year of treatment.1 The primary endpoint was pathological complete response (pCR) rate at surgery. The total pCR rate was 46.8% for CT-P6 and 50.4% for reference trastuzumab in the pre-protocol set (PPS) with the 95% confidence intervals for the risk ratio estimates within the equivalence
Combination of Epacadostat plus Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) Demonstrates Activity in Clinical Trial of Patients with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)3.6.2017 16:00
Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) today announced updated data from the advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patient cohort of the ongoing Phase 1/2 ECHO-202 trial, evaluating epacadostat, Incyte’s selective IDO1 enzyme inhibitor, in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda®), an anti-PD-1 therapy marketed by Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ USA (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada). Data showed an overall response rate (ORR) of 35 percent (n=14/40) among all patients with advanced squamous and non-squamous NSCLC treated with the combination of epacadostat and pembrolizumab, irrespective of PD-L1 status. Findings will be highlighted in a poster discussion at the 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago on Saturday, June 3, from 3:00 pm to 4:15 p.m. CDT (Location: Hall D2) (Abstracts #9014). “These updated data suggest that the
Abiraterone Acetate Plus Prednisone Provided Significant Clinical Benefit in Patients with High-Risk Metastatic Hormone-Naïve Prostate Cancer (mHNPC), Improving Overall Survival and Radiographic Progression-Free Survival3.6.2017 15:53
Janssen-Cilag International NV today announced data from the pivotal Phase 3 LATITUDE clinical trial, which showed Zytiga® (abiraterone acetate) plus prednisone, in combination with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), compared to ADT plus placebo, demonstrated a significant improvement in overall survival (OS) and radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) in patients with newly diagnosed high-risk metastatic hormone-naïve prostate cancer (mHNPC) (patients who had not been previously treated with ADT).1 These data were selected as one of four data sets for inclusion in the 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting Press Program in Chicago, today at 8 – 9 a.m. CDT. Additionally, the data results will be presented during the “Plenary Session: Including the Science of Oncology Award and Lecture,” on Sunday, 4th June, at 2:40 – 2:55 p.m. CDT (Abstract LBA3). The data have be
Executives from Le Vision Pictures and Le Vision Entertainment to Take the Keynote Stage at CES Asia 20172.6.2017 20:53
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ today announced that Mr. Zhang Zhao, chairman and CEO of Le Vision Pictures and vice chairman of Le Holdings, and Mr. Adam Goodman, president of Le Vision Entertainment, will participate in an entertainment keynote discussion at the upcoming CES Asia™ 2017 in Shanghai, China. The keynote is scheduled for 1:30 PM on Thursday, June 8, in the Kerry Hotel, Level 3, Grand Shanghai Ballrooms 2-3. Owned and produced by CTA and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia 2017 will take place June 7-9 in Shanghai, China. Mr. Zhang and Mr. Goodman will discuss Le Vision Pictures, a division of Le Holdings, and the opportunities created through the intersection of entertainment and technology. Le Holdings is committed to being a new type of technology company where devices and content are merged through one seamle
Macrogen Launches Special Promotion on Exome Sequencing to Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary2.6.2017 16:00
Macrogen Inc. (CEO Hyon-yong Chong, www.macrogen.com) (KOSDAQ:038290), a precision medicine biotechnology company, announced on June 1st that it is launching a special promotion on Exome Sequencing to celebrate their 20th anniversary. During this special promotion period, Macrogen will offer Exome Sequencing service with 100x coverage using SureSelect Human All Exon V5 (50M) or V6 (58M) capture kit at a special price of $299 per sample. This is an innovative price that has never been offered anywhere else before. Through this promotion, researchers around the world can take advantage of Macrogen’s Exome service that is known for its high-quality data and fast Turnaround Time (TAT) on very special price terms. Macrogen has obtained the highest level of genome analysis technology in the world through continuous technological development and research activities for the p
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme