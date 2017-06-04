Innovation in Action: Top Tech Trends Featured Across CES Asia 2017 Show Floor
4.6.2017 23:00 | Business Wire
CES Asia 2017 will be packed with the latest and most exciting innovations across the full spectrum of consumer technology. Now in its third year, CES Asia 2017 is expected to surpass previous years with a projected 450 exhibiting companies crossing a show floor of 40,000 gross square meters, covering five halls of exhibit space. Exhibitors from 22 countries, regions and territories will feature products in 19 categories including artificial intelligence (AI), vehicle technology and virtual reality. New exhibitors include Changhong Electric, Haier and the Konka Group in the audio/video category, as well as DJI in the drone category and Tencent in the Internet of Things category. First time exhibitors BYD, Honda, Hyundai and NEVS will be showcasing the latest in vehicle technology. Owned and produced by Consumer Technology Association (CTA) ™ and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia 2017 will take place June 7-9 in Shanghai, China.
“CES Asia is the premier and rapidly growing event to showcase the latest tech products and services tailored for China and the broader Asian market and to spotlight Asian tech innovation,” said Karen Chupka, senior vice president, CES and corporate business strategy, CTA. “You can feel the excitement and energy the moment you step on the show floor! The entire ecosystem of technology converges at CES Asia because of the high-quality of our show, and the opportunity to launch and see technologies and trends across the full breadth of the consumer tech space while simultaneously reaching a global audience of buyers, media and potential partners.”
Returning for its second year, Startup Park will showcase innovation from at least 75 startups around the world. Ten countries will be represented including mainland China, France, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, and the U.S. Leading institutions like la French Tech, KNU Start-up & Entrepreneurship Foundation and Shenzhen Valley Ventures will spearhead efforts to bring increased exposure to startups entering the Asian market. Startup Park will be located in Shanghai New International Exhibition Centre (SNIEC), Hall N4.
"The future of audio is personalized listening through custom-fit earphones. At CES Asia 2017 Snugs will be showcasing its revolutionary scalable 3D scanning and 3D printing technology in the consumer space. We’re the global brand leader and the future of custom-fit earphones. Custom-fit earphones are essential to drive forward the burgeoning ‘hearables’ market and enabling wide scale adoption of truly wire-free earphones,”said Paul Jobin, CEO of Snugs Earphones London.
Vehicle technology will also be on full display at CES Asia 2017. Featured exhibitors include BMW, who will produce a hands-on ride and drive experience; Continental, showcasing ground breaking in-vehicle tech innovations; and Baidu’s Intelligent Driving Group, who will display Baidu Autonomous Driving technology. Vehicle technology at CES Asia has experienced 50 percent growth since 2016 with new exhibitors like BYD, Honda, Hyundai and NEVS bringing their most recent innovations to Shanghai this year.
In addition to the latest in vehicle tech, CES Asia will feature products covering the full range of consumer tech categories including connectivity, 3D printing, smart home and beyond.
“We believe our igloohome smart locks and keybox - which allow home and property owners to grant time-sensitive access to visitors remotely - will be a hit at CES Asia,” said Anthony Chow, CEO and co-founder of igloohome. “Interest in the smart home market has been growing tremendously, and we look forward to meeting potential partners, distributors, B2B and B2C customers there.”
"With Blue, our patented air quality monitor hitting the market soon, we are excited about participating in CES Asia 2017 and showcasing our innovative solution," said Saketaram Soussilane, CEO of Meo, based in Hong Kong. "CES Asia is our trusted gateway to connecting with customers in Asia looking for reliable air quality data and innovative solutions to everyday problems."
“CES Asia is a valuable show to launch new products and announce our alignment with Amazon for Catalyst Exclusives. China is an important market for Catalyst, as Chinese consumers appreciate the premium quality and craftsmanship that goes into each of our product designs and we’re excited to showcase our products once again this year as we continue to grow our footprint in the region,” said June Lai, CEO of Catalyst, a lifestyle accessories brand with patented waterproof products enabling customers to go anywhere with their Apple devices.
See what exhibitors will be showcasing at CES Asia 2017 via our pitch video playlist. Visit CESAsia.com for more information on how to attend or exhibit.
Note to Editors: Journalists traveling from outside of China will require a J-1 or J-2 visa . For questions about exhibiting at CES Asia, contact Brian Moon at bmoon@CTA.tech or +1 703-907-4351.
About CES Asia:
Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this new event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest products and technologies to consumer tech industry executives, foreign buyers, international media and a limited number of consumers from China. Attendees have exclusive access to some of the largest brands from China and around the world, while celebrating the innovation that defines the consumer technology sector.
About Consumer Technology Association:
Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is the trade association representing the $292 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.
About Shanghai Intex:
Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Shanghai Intex is jointly overseen by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai and PNO Exhibition Investment (Dubai) Limited. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a sum total exhibition space in excess of 2 million sqm. Shanghai Intex is comprised of professional teams with a wealth of experience in organizing major international events, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.
UPCOMING EVENTS
-
CES Asia 2017 –
Register
June 7-9, Shanghai, China
-
CEO Summit
June 21-24, Amalfi Coast, Italy
-
Innovate! and Celebrate
October 9-11, San Francisco, CA
-
CES Unveiled Amsterdam
October 26, Amsterdam, Netherlands
-
CES 2018
January 9-12, Las Vegas, NV
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170604005072/en/
About Business Wire:
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
