UM: ArcticFinland avaa arktisen Suomen maailmalle

MFA: A new window now open to Finland´s Arctic activities 5.6.2017 10:00

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 105/20175 June 2017 A new window now open to Finland´s Arctic activities The ArcticFinland.fi website is now presenting Finland as an Arctic country also in English. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the Arctic Centre at the University of Lapland have signed an agreement to develop the site maintained and updated by the Arctic Centre as an Arctic gateway for international audience. "The Finnish Chairmanship in the Arctic Council has greatly increased demand for Arctic information about Finland abroad. With this cooperation we are responding to the growing need," says Ville Cantell, Director of the Unit for Communications on Europe and Neighbouring Areas at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. The Arctic Centre has maintained the ArcticFinland website for several years, but until now the focus has been on information in Finnish. "Now we can actively develop the English pages. We are creating new c