Primex Pharmaceuticals at Euroanaesthesia 2017: Next Innovation in the Management of Paediatric Sedation

With a growing number of surgical and diagnostic procedures being performed globally, children are subjected to increased levels of anxiety that may occur before anaesthesia or thereafter, leading to behavioural stress and frightened, phobic and non-cooperative children with traumas.

Premedication may be administered to reduce the preoperative anxiety. However, one of the challenges facing paediatric anaesthesiologists is the lack of suitable medications, either due to their lack of acceptability, or their being unregistered and therefore used outside of their medical indication.

An innovative oral solution for children, ADV6209, has been developed to improve the management of paediatric sedation.

Dr. Michael Brackhahn from the Department of Anaesthesiology at the Children’s Hospital ‘Auf der Bult’ in Hannover, Germany, presented results from the clinical and PK studies along with his own experience of ADV6209 in procedural sedation. The results show the rapid sedative effect by paediatric patients in clinical practice as one of the main advantages of this formulation.

"ADV6209 is an oral solution and is currently under regulatory submission in the EU. We are excited to bring the next anaesthetic innovation to the market”, said Mr. Alan Knox, Head of Global Marketing at Primex Pharmaceuticals. "Anaesthesiologists have been asking for a licensed paediatric sedative that is well accepted by children, and would thereby evolve the management of procedural sedation, such as in emergency and diagnostic procedures."

Mr. Kari Sarvanto, CEO and Co-Founder of Primex, added: “Primex is proud to bring a patient-friendly oral solution to a market with such an unmet need. We are committed to making Primex Pharmaceuticals the leading global anaesthesia pharmaceutical company, and we aim to expand further into paediatrics and into orphan pharmaceuticals.”

About Primex Pharmaceuticals:

Primex Pharmaceuticals is a leading innovative anaesthesia company. A strong trusted anaesthesia portfolio is helping patients undergo a wide range of medical procedures. Primex Pharmaceuticals will continue to identify, acquire and bring to the market new medications that complete the ‘Triad of Anaesthesia’.

Primex Pharmaceuticals' global partner network operates in over 40 countries. The company is headquartered in Switzerland; all Primex products are manufactured in Europe.

