Primex Pharmaceuticals at Euroanaesthesia 2017: Next Innovation in the Management of Paediatric Sedation
5.6.2017 10:00 | Business Wire
With a growing number of surgical and diagnostic procedures being performed globally, children are subjected to increased levels of anxiety that may occur before anaesthesia or thereafter, leading to behavioural stress and frightened, phobic and non-cooperative children with traumas.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170605005326/en/
Dr. Michael Brackhahn (Photo: Business Wire)
Premedication may be administered to reduce the preoperative anxiety. However, one of the challenges facing paediatric anaesthesiologists is the lack of suitable medications, either due to their lack of acceptability, or their being unregistered and therefore used outside of their medical indication.
An innovative oral solution for children, ADV6209, has been developed to improve the management of paediatric sedation.
Dr. Michael Brackhahn from the Department of Anaesthesiology at the Children’s Hospital ‘Auf der Bult’ in Hannover, Germany, presented results from the clinical and PK studies along with his own experience of ADV6209 in procedural sedation. The results show the rapid sedative effect by paediatric patients in clinical practice as one of the main advantages of this formulation.
"ADV6209 is an oral solution and is currently under regulatory submission in the EU. We are excited to bring the next anaesthetic innovation to the market”, said Mr. Alan Knox, Head of Global Marketing at Primex Pharmaceuticals. "Anaesthesiologists have been asking for a licensed paediatric sedative that is well accepted by children, and would thereby evolve the management of procedural sedation, such as in emergency and diagnostic procedures."
Mr. Kari Sarvanto, CEO and Co-Founder of Primex, added: “Primex is proud to bring a patient-friendly oral solution to a market with such an unmet need. We are committed to making Primex Pharmaceuticals the leading global anaesthesia pharmaceutical company, and we aim to expand further into paediatrics and into orphan pharmaceuticals.”
About Primex Pharmaceuticals:
Primex Pharmaceuticals is a leading innovative anaesthesia company. A strong trusted anaesthesia portfolio is helping patients undergo a wide range of medical procedures. Primex Pharmaceuticals will continue to identify, acquire and bring to the market new medications that complete the ‘Triad of Anaesthesia’.
Primex Pharmaceuticals' global partner network operates in over 40 countries. The company is headquartered in Switzerland; all Primex products are manufactured in Europe.
http://euroanaesthesia2017.esahq.org/
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170605005326/en/
Contact information
Primex Pharmaceuticals
Mr. Kari Sarvanto, CEO
Mobile: +41 796 162 694
Email: kari.sarvanto@primexintl.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Encouraging Phase II survival data for nintedanib in malignant pleural mesothelioma presented at ASCO 20175.6.2017 10:00
Boehringer Ingelheim today announced that Phase II results from LUME-Meso, a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, have been presented as part of an Oral Abstract Session at the 2017 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). Nintedanib*, an oral triple angiokinase inhibitor, demonstrated improved progression-free survival (PFS, primary endpoint) and overall survival (OS, secondary endpoint) when added to standard first-line chemotherapy of pemetrexed/cisplatin in patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) compared to chemotherapy alone. In this study, treatment with nintedanib or placebo continued after chemotherapy until progression or toxicity. MPM is a rare thoracic cancer, representing less than 1% of all cancers and is often related to long-term asbestos exposure. MPM patients have a poor prognosis, with less than 10% surviving for f
Mobile Technology Comes to Life for Local Consumers at Mobile World Congress Shanghai5.6.2017 10:00
Visitors seeking the latest and greatest in mobile technology will get the opportunity to try out the newest devices, gadgets and experiences at the upcoming GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai, taking place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). This year, to make it even more convenient for citizens from Shanghai and the surrounding area to visit, Mobile World Congress Shanghai has been extended from three to four days. The event will now be open to consumers, including families and children aged six years and older, from Wednesday, 28 June through Saturday, 1 July. The Mobile World Congress Shanghai “Experience Halls” will cover Halls E1 and E2 at the SNIEC, showcasing mobile devices, immersive experiences and innovative technologies, with a focus on four key themes: sports, lifestyle, entertainment and learning. In addition to participating in interactive demonstrat
Innovation in Action: Top Tech Trends Featured Across CES Asia 2017 Show Floor4.6.2017 23:00
CES Asia 2017 will be packed with the latest and most exciting innovations across the full spectrum of consumer technology. Now in its third year, CES Asia 2017 is expected to surpass previous years with a projected 450 exhibiting companies crossing a show floor of 40,000 gross square meters, covering five halls of exhibit space. Exhibitors from 22 countries, regions and territories will feature products in 19 categories including artificial intelligence (AI), vehicle technology and virtual reality. New exhibitors include Changhong Electric, Haier and the Konka Group in the audio/video category, as well as DJI in the drone category and Tencent in the Internet of Things category. First time exhibitors BYD, Honda, Hyundai and NEVS will be showcasing the latest in vehicle technology. Owned and produced by Consumer Technology Association (CTA) ™ and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co.
Westinghouse and Boilermakers Agree to New Contract4.6.2017 20:05
Today, Westinghouse Electric Company announced that it has agreed to a new, three-year contract with the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Shipbuilders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers (the Boilermakers) at the Nuclear Components Manufacturing (NCM) facility in Newington, New Hampshire. The agreement is effective June 5, 2017 to May 3, 2020, and ends the lockout that began on May 21. A total of 172 employees will return to work beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, June 5. “We are pleased that we have come to an agreement with the Boilermakers,” said Mark Marano, Westinghouse chief operating officer. “This agreement enables us to continue manufacturing the components critical to the nuclear industry in New Hampshire. We believe this competitive three-year contract is in the best interest of both Westinghouse and the Boilermakers, and will continue our mutual
Darzalex®▼ (daratumumab) Combination Therapy Improved Clinical Outcomes Regardless of Cytogenetic Risk for Previously-Treated Patients with Multiple Myeloma4.6.2017 19:33
Janssen-Cilag International NV (“Janssen”) today announced new data from updated analyses of the pivotal Phase 3 CASTOR and POLLUX clinical studies, demonstrating that Darzalex®▼ (daratumumab) in combination with Velcade® (bortezomib) and dexamethasone, or lenalidomide and dexamethasone, improved progression-free survival (PFS) and the overall response rate (ORR) for previously-treated patients with multiple myeloma, regardless of cytogenetic risk.1,2 These data will be featured as an oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2017 Annual Meeting on Sunday, June 4 at 11:45 a.m. CDT.1 Additionally, data from the Phase1b MMY1001 study showed the potential of daratumumab in combination with carfilzomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone (KRd) for newly diagnosed patients with multiple myeloma.3,4 These data represent the first assessment of daratumumab in combina
Biosimilar trastuzumab candidate, CT-P6, shown to be similar in efficacy and safety to the reference trastuzumab4.6.2017 14:30
Data presented at the 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting has shown similarity in efficacy and safety between CT-P6 (biosimilar trastuzumab candidate) and reference trastuzumab as pre-operative (neoadjuvant) treatment in patients with early breast cancer (EBC) and HER2 overexpression.1 The phase 3, double-blind, randomised, parallel-group study investigated the efficacy and safety of CT-P6 compared to reference trastuzumab as a neoadjuvant treatment in HER2-positive EBC. After surgery, patients received CT-P6 or the reference trastuzumab to complete a total of one year of treatment.1 The primary endpoint was pathological complete response (pCR) rate at surgery. The total pCR rate was 46.8% for CT-P6 and 50.4% for reference trastuzumab in the pre-protocol set (PPS) with the 95% confidence intervals for the risk ratio estimates within the equivalence
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme