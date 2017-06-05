Mavenir Launches Multi-ID, a Cloud Communications Platform for Innovation in Voice, Video and Messaging
5.6.2017 14:00 | Business Wire
Mavenir, the leader in accelerating and redefining network transformation for Communication Service Providers (CSPs), announces the live U.S. commercial deployment in a Tier-1 operator and market launch of its unique and game-changing programmable cloud communications platform, Multi-ID that finally moves the user identity from the device to the person.
Consumers today have personas for work, home and their personal lives often requiring them to manage several different contact numbers. For the first time, they will have a differentiated and native experience where they can send and receive voice, video and messaging across multiple devices using a single number, including messages, call logs and voicemail synchronization, and the ability to assign multiple numbers to a single device.
With Multi-ID, Mavenir is delivering another industry first - a transformational NFV-based software platform that enables advanced feature sets and allows service providers to combine communication “building blocks” to rapidly bring innovative and disruptive services to market.
In contrast, OTT applications rely on best effort delivery mechanisms and deliver inconsistent and fragmented end user experiences. Multi-ID leverages the carrier-grade capabilities such as quality of service, reliability and availability, with a consistent and ubiquitous user experience across the different personas.
“Building on our expertise in delivering carrier grade software solutions, Mavenir continues to bring innovative and disruptive solutions to an area considered to be legacy by traditional vendors. We were first to launch VoLTE in 2012, which brought Voice over 4G/LTE to the market but with no evolution of voice and messaging features as compared to 2G/3G networks. We are now leveraging all the benefits of IP-based 4G/LTE networks with new innovation to deliver the next generation of voice and messaging applications,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO, Mavenir. “Multi-ID brings the experience of emails to the telecom world. Just like consumers can login with their email address & password anywhere in the world, on any device, irrespective of ISP, we are creating a similar experience for voice & messaging.”
“In the competitive world of mobile services, operators work hard to create and launch new offerings and find new sources of revenue,” said Chris DePuy, Founder and Technology Analyst, 650 Group, “Mavenir’s Multi-ID allows service providers to create numerous new services that can be as unique to each company as their team’s imagination.”
The Multi-ID solution is powered by Mavenir’s IMS core, voice and rich messaging applications, Unified Communications Store and downloadable Android and iOS clients.
Key benefits include:
- A fully cloud native solution built on a microservice architecture for Cloud or Operator hosted NFV environments.
- Unlike OTT solutions, Multi-ID offers carrier independence - enabling the service to work on a different carrier’s device makes the service delivery with QoS possible.
- Unlike OTT solutions, this is a native experience with carrier-grade reliability, service ubiquity, QoS.
- A highly differentiated service to CSPs as either a greenfield or an overlay deployment, that enhances subscriber loyalty and revenue while reducing churn for the operators.
- Another industry first for Mavenir, a transformational NFV-based software platform that enables advanced feature sets and allows service providers to rapidly bring innovative and disruptive services to market.
- Availability as a standalone platform, or as part of Mavenir’s broad suite of network solutions for mobile operators.
About Mavenir Systems, Inc. | Mavenir
Mavenir is the leader in accelerating and redefining network transformation for Service Providers, by offering a comprehensive product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN – Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users.
Through its industry first VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi ID, Visual Voicemail and Cloud RAN solutions, and serving 350+ CSPs across 3.5 billion subscribers, Mavenir’s platform enables Service Providers to successfully deliver their next generation vision today and realize new revenue streams and operational efficiencies. www.mavenir.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170605005539/en/
Contact information
Media:
Matter for Mavenir
Nicole Brooks, 971-246-7898
mavenir@matternow.com
or
Hotwire PR
Hannah Lock / Dom Conolly
mavenir@hotwirepr.com
+44 (0) 207 608 2500
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Meta-Analysis Reveals LIPUS as Alternative to Surgery for Established Nonunion Fractures5.6.2017 17:00
Low-intensity pulsed ultrasound (LIPUS) treatment can be an effective alternative to surgery for nonunions, which are fractures that fail to heal. This according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 13 published studies that describe nonunions treated with LIPUS. The findings were published in the May 15, 2017 issue of Injury available at http://www.injuryjournal.com/article/S0020-1383(17)30341-8/fulltext. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170605005178/en/ A patient treats his nonunion fracture with LIPUS using the EXOGEN Ultrasound Bone Healing System. (Photo: Business Wire) Nonunions occur in approximately 5% of patient fracture cases each year. Nonunions have little expectation of spontaneous healing and can be corrected with revision surgery, however such procedures typically pos
AGCO Smart Logistics Closes Digital Gap5.6.2017 16:00
AGCO’s Smart Logistics initiative won the ‘European Gold Medal in Logistics and Supply Chain’ from The European Logistics Association (ELA) in Brussels. AGCO was recognized for its efforts in digitalization and end-to-end integration of partners within AGCO’s international inbound supply chain. Late last year, AGCO also won the renowned German Supply Chain Management award by the German BVL organization for its Smart Logistics initiative. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170605005058/en/ From left to right: Torsten Dehner (VP Purchasing & Materials, EME), Arnaud Ancey (Transport & Logistics Manager, PARTS, EME), Hans-Bernd Veltmaat (SVP & Chief Supply Chain Officer), Buelent Ileri (Director Transportation & Logistics, EME), Josip T. Tomasevic (CPO & VP Global Purchasing & Materials), Michael Bue
Hands Tied: Half of Organizations Say Cyber Attacks Are on the Rise, but Resource Constraints Persist5.6.2017 15:30
New and evolving threats combined with persistent resource challenges limit organizations’ abilities to defend against cyber intrusions, according to the second installment of ISACA’s 2017 State of Cyber Security Study. Eighty percent of the security leaders who participated in the survey believe it is likely their enterprise will experience a cyberattack this year, but many organizations are struggling to keep pace with the threat environment. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170605005448/en/ ISACA's State of Cyber Security 2017 study found that the percentage of organizations with a CISO increased by 15 points from 2016. However, the percentage of organizations increasing their security budgets declined by 11 points. (Graphic: Business Wire) More than half (53 percent) of survey respondents rep
Masimo Announces Limited Market Release of Rad-67™ rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Next Generation SpHb®5.6.2017 15:03
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) announced today, in conjunction with its CE marking, the limited market release of the Spot-Check Rad-67™ Handheld Pulse CO-Oximeter®. Rad-67 offers Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ SET® pulse oximetry and upgradeable rainbow® noninvasive monitoring technology in a compact, portable spot-check device. With the universal reusable rainbow® DCI®-mini sensor, Rad-67 features Next Generation SpHb® (noninvasive total hemoglobin) technology. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170605005349/en/ Masimo Rad-67™ Handheld Pulse CO-Oximeter® with rainbow® DCI®-mini Sensor (Photo: Business Wire) Next Generation SpHb technology offers improved motion tolerance and a faster time to display SpHb results (in as few as 30 seconds). In addition, field performanc
Claret Medical Receives FDA Clearance to Market Sentinel Cerebral Protection System in the U.S.5.6.2017 15:00
Claret Medical® today announced that it has received regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Sentinel™ Cerebral Protection System (CPS), via de novo classification, enabling U.S. commercialization of the device. The Sentinel is the first and only device available in the U.S. that offers protection against the risk of stroke by capturing and removing debris dislodged during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) before it reaches the brain. In the pivotal SENTINEL randomized controlled trial, use of Sentinel reduced strokes by 63 percent in the first 72 hours after TAVR and maintained a substantial difference at 90 days1. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170605005483/en/ The Sentinel(TM) Cerebral Protection System. Photo courtesy of Claret Medical,
Data at ASCO Show Consistent Progression-Free Survival Benefit in Relapsed/Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia Patients Treated with Imbruvica®▼ (ibrutinib), Including Those with High-Risk Disease, with Up to Four Years of Follow-Up5.6.2017 15:00
Janssen-Cilag International NV (“Janssen”) today announced longer follow-up of up to four years from the pivotal Phase 3 RESONATE™ trial (PCYC-1112) of Imbruvica®▼ (ibrutinib) vs. ofatumumab in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL). At a median follow-up of 44 months, the results demonstrated three year progression-free survival (PFS) rate of 59% vs. 3% with ibrutinib vs. ofatumumab respectively.1 A consistent PFS benefit with ibrutinib was observed across all baseline disease and patient characteristics, particularly among patients with genetic mutation deletion 11q (del11q),1 which is a prognostic feature usually conferring an increased risk for poor outcomes. With longer follow-up the overall response rate (ORR) has now reached 91%, with a complete response or complete response with incomplete bone marrow recovery (CR/CRi) rate of 9% (abstract #7510
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme