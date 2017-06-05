Mavenir Launches Multi-ID, a Cloud Communications Platform for Innovation in Voice, Video and Messaging

5.6.2017 14:00 | Business Wire

Mavenir, the leader in accelerating and redefining network transformation for Communication Service Providers (CSPs), announces the live U.S. commercial deployment in a Tier-1 operator and market launch of its unique and game-changing programmable cloud communications platform, Multi-ID that finally moves the user identity from the device to the person.

Consumers today have personas for work, home and their personal lives often requiring them to manage several different contact numbers. For the first time, they will have a differentiated and native experience where they can send and receive voice, video and messaging across multiple devices using a single number, including messages, call logs and voicemail synchronization, and the ability to assign multiple numbers to a single device.

With Multi-ID, Mavenir is delivering another industry first - a transformational NFV-based software platform that enables advanced feature sets and allows service providers to combine communication “building blocks” to rapidly bring innovative and disruptive services to market.

In contrast, OTT applications rely on best effort delivery mechanisms and deliver inconsistent and fragmented end user experiences. Multi-ID leverages the carrier-grade capabilities such as quality of service, reliability and availability, with a consistent and ubiquitous user experience across the different personas.

“Building on our expertise in delivering carrier grade software solutions, Mavenir continues to bring innovative and disruptive solutions to an area considered to be legacy by traditional vendors. We were first to launch VoLTE in 2012, which brought Voice over 4G/LTE to the market but with no evolution of voice and messaging features as compared to 2G/3G networks. We are now leveraging all the benefits of IP-based 4G/LTE networks with new innovation to deliver the next generation of voice and messaging applications,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO, Mavenir. “Multi-ID brings the experience of emails to the telecom world. Just like consumers can login with their email address & password anywhere in the world, on any device, irrespective of ISP, we are creating a similar experience for voice & messaging.”

“In the competitive world of mobile services, operators work hard to create and launch new offerings and find new sources of revenue,” said Chris DePuy, Founder and Technology Analyst, 650 Group, “Mavenir’s Multi-ID allows service providers to create numerous new services that can be as unique to each company as their team’s imagination.”

The Multi-ID solution is powered by Mavenir’s IMS core, voice and rich messaging applications, Unified Communications Store and downloadable Android and iOS clients.

Key benefits include:

A fully cloud native solution built on a microservice architecture for Cloud or Operator hosted NFV environments.

Unlike OTT solutions, Multi-ID offers carrier independence - enabling the service to work on a different carrier’s device makes the service delivery with QoS possible.

Unlike OTT solutions, this is a native experience with carrier-grade reliability, service ubiquity, QoS.

A highly differentiated service to CSPs as either a greenfield or an overlay deployment, that enhances subscriber loyalty and revenue while reducing churn for the operators.

Another industry first for Mavenir, a transformational NFV-based software platform that enables advanced feature sets and allows service providers to rapidly bring innovative and disruptive services to market.

Availability as a standalone platform, or as part of Mavenir’s broad suite of network solutions for mobile operators.

