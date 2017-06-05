AGCO Smart Logistics Closes Digital Gap
5.6.2017 16:00 | Business Wire
AGCO’s Smart Logistics initiative won the ‘European Gold Medal in Logistics and Supply Chain’ from The European Logistics Association (ELA) in Brussels. AGCO was recognized for its efforts in digitalization and end-to-end integration of partners within AGCO’s international inbound supply chain. Late last year, AGCO also won the renowned German Supply Chain Management award by the German BVL organization for its Smart Logistics initiative.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170605005058/en/
From left to right: Torsten Dehner (VP Purchasing & Materials, EME), Arnaud Ancey (Transport & Logistics Manager, PARTS, EME), Hans-Bernd Veltmaat (SVP & Chief Supply Chain Officer), Buelent Ileri (Director Transportation & Logistics, EME), Josip T. Tomasevic (CPO & VP Global Purchasing & Materials), Michael Buelow (Manager Transportation & Logistics, EME), Greg Toornman (Director Global Materials, Logistics, and Freight Management), Patrick Jansen (Manager Strategic Logistics, EME), Bugra Gokdogan (Supply Chain Manager Turkey) (Photo: Business Wire)
The ELA, a federation of 30 national organizations from across Europe, awards the most innovative logistics and supply chain transformation projects each year. The contest is played out amongst award-winning projects from national competitions. This year, the ELA jury selected AGCO’s initiative as the best.
Hans-Bernd Veltmaat, Senior Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer, said, “The AGCO supply chain team is proud of being recognized with the ELA award. The integration of our European supply network into our 4PL concept was a great achievement in cooperation with our partner 4flow. Agility, transparency, accuracy and lower cost define AGCO’s Supply Chain now.”
The AGCO Smart Logistics initiative consists of innovative and collaborative processes building on an integrated Supply Chain Management IT solution and by joining forces with 4flow as our neutral 4PL partner. The approach is based upon the principle of combining an intelligent transportation management system, a standardized supplier development process, and risk management into a central cloud-based IT solution. The innovative approach utilizes smart algorithms that dynamically optimize the network requirements holistically, including capacities, supplier shipping requirements, lead-times, as well as monitoring a wide range of geopolitical, weather, and economic factors on a real-time basis in order to optimize the material flow.
“The innovative collaborative approach of inbound supply chain planning and control was rolled out in 20 manufacturing and aftermarket sites worldwide,” explained Josip Tomasevic, Global Vice President and Chief Purchasing Officer. “AGCO worked closely with our 4PL service provider 4flow and together we integrated more than 1,500 material suppliers and more than 70 logistics service providers as part of this initiative.”
The solution enabled AGCO to reduce significantly the cost of the inbound supply chain during the past years. Furthermore, both on time delivery performance and process conformance have been enhanced with great success. Paired with significant improvements in Supply Chain agility, AGCO now has a competitive advantage in the marketplace. In addition to the significant improvements in costs, performance and quality, the initiative is reducing the CO2 footprint through improved capacity utilization and therefore it not only benefits AGCO but the environment as well.
About AGCO
AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and supports more productive farming through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® precision technologies and farm optimization services, and are distributed globally through a combination of over 3,000 independent dealers and distributors in more than 150 countries. Founded in 1990, AGCO is headquartered in Duluth, GA, USA. In 2016, AGCO had net sales of $7.4 billion. For more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170605005058/en/
Contact information
AGCO
Paul Lay, +44 (0) 2476 851209
Mobile: +44 (0) 7920 805993
Manager Marketing Communications and Public Relations
Paul.Lay@agcocorp.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Meta-Analysis Reveals LIPUS as Alternative to Surgery for Established Nonunion Fractures5.6.2017 17:00
Low-intensity pulsed ultrasound (LIPUS) treatment can be an effective alternative to surgery for nonunions, which are fractures that fail to heal. This according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 13 published studies that describe nonunions treated with LIPUS. The findings were published in the May 15, 2017 issue of Injury available at http://www.injuryjournal.com/article/S0020-1383(17)30341-8/fulltext. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170605005178/en/ A patient treats his nonunion fracture with LIPUS using the EXOGEN Ultrasound Bone Healing System. (Photo: Business Wire) Nonunions occur in approximately 5% of patient fracture cases each year. Nonunions have little expectation of spontaneous healing and can be corrected with revision surgery, however such procedures typically pos
Hands Tied: Half of Organizations Say Cyber Attacks Are on the Rise, but Resource Constraints Persist5.6.2017 15:30
New and evolving threats combined with persistent resource challenges limit organizations’ abilities to defend against cyber intrusions, according to the second installment of ISACA’s 2017 State of Cyber Security Study. Eighty percent of the security leaders who participated in the survey believe it is likely their enterprise will experience a cyberattack this year, but many organizations are struggling to keep pace with the threat environment. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170605005448/en/ ISACA's State of Cyber Security 2017 study found that the percentage of organizations with a CISO increased by 15 points from 2016. However, the percentage of organizations increasing their security budgets declined by 11 points. (Graphic: Business Wire) More than half (53 percent) of survey respondents rep
Masimo Announces Limited Market Release of Rad-67™ rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Next Generation SpHb®5.6.2017 15:03
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) announced today, in conjunction with its CE marking, the limited market release of the Spot-Check Rad-67™ Handheld Pulse CO-Oximeter®. Rad-67 offers Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ SET® pulse oximetry and upgradeable rainbow® noninvasive monitoring technology in a compact, portable spot-check device. With the universal reusable rainbow® DCI®-mini sensor, Rad-67 features Next Generation SpHb® (noninvasive total hemoglobin) technology. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170605005349/en/ Masimo Rad-67™ Handheld Pulse CO-Oximeter® with rainbow® DCI®-mini Sensor (Photo: Business Wire) Next Generation SpHb technology offers improved motion tolerance and a faster time to display SpHb results (in as few as 30 seconds). In addition, field performanc
Claret Medical Receives FDA Clearance to Market Sentinel Cerebral Protection System in the U.S.5.6.2017 15:00
Claret Medical® today announced that it has received regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Sentinel™ Cerebral Protection System (CPS), via de novo classification, enabling U.S. commercialization of the device. The Sentinel is the first and only device available in the U.S. that offers protection against the risk of stroke by capturing and removing debris dislodged during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) before it reaches the brain. In the pivotal SENTINEL randomized controlled trial, use of Sentinel reduced strokes by 63 percent in the first 72 hours after TAVR and maintained a substantial difference at 90 days1. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170605005483/en/ The Sentinel(TM) Cerebral Protection System. Photo courtesy of Claret Medical,
Data at ASCO Show Consistent Progression-Free Survival Benefit in Relapsed/Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia Patients Treated with Imbruvica®▼ (ibrutinib), Including Those with High-Risk Disease, with Up to Four Years of Follow-Up5.6.2017 15:00
Janssen-Cilag International NV (“Janssen”) today announced longer follow-up of up to four years from the pivotal Phase 3 RESONATE™ trial (PCYC-1112) of Imbruvica®▼ (ibrutinib) vs. ofatumumab in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL). At a median follow-up of 44 months, the results demonstrated three year progression-free survival (PFS) rate of 59% vs. 3% with ibrutinib vs. ofatumumab respectively.1 A consistent PFS benefit with ibrutinib was observed across all baseline disease and patient characteristics, particularly among patients with genetic mutation deletion 11q (del11q),1 which is a prognostic feature usually conferring an increased risk for poor outcomes. With longer follow-up the overall response rate (ORR) has now reached 91%, with a complete response or complete response with incomplete bone marrow recovery (CR/CRi) rate of 9% (abstract #7510
Clinical Trial Data for Combination of Epacadostat and Opdivo® (nivolumab) Demonstrate Durable Clinical Responses in Patients with Melanoma and Head and Neck Cancer5.6.2017 14:30
Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq:INCY) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) today announced updated data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 ECHO-204 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of epacadostat, Incyte’s investigational oral selective IDO1 enzyme inhibitor, in combination with Opdivo ® (nivolumab), Bristol-Myers Squibb’s PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, in multiple advanced solid tumors. These data will be highlighted today in an oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in Chicago, Illinois. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170605005550/en/ Efficacy data in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), treatment-naïve advanced melanoma (MEL), ovarian cancer (OC), and colorectal cancer (CRC) will be presented today. The data s
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme