Advantage Smollan Acquires Integrated Creative Agency Intermarketing

Advantage Smollan, the joint holding company between Advantage Solutions (Advantage) and Global Smollan Holdings (Smollan), announced today its acquisition of Intermarketing Agency (Intermarketing), an award-winning, integrated creative agency based in London, Leeds, Amsterdam, and Sydney.

Advantage Smollan provides outsourced sales, marketing, and technology solutions for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in a number of European markets. Intermarketing extends Advantage Smollan’s capabilities into several areas including brand and retail campaigns, strategy, brand communications, data and insights, and content creation.

Laurence Clube, COO of Advantage Smollan, commented, “This move is hugely significant for us as we continue to broaden our range of services. It’s great to have a business of the quality of Intermarketing joining us.”

“Our expansion efforts are both geographic and capability-oriented” said Tanya Domier, CEO of Advantage. “Intermarketing’s focus across consumer, shopper, and experiential marketing is similar to the service mix we have built our reputation around in the U.S. Bringing them on board strengthens our value proposition in Europe as well as our ability to service clients globally.”

David Smollan, CEO of Smollan, added, "We are very excited about the addition of Intermarketing to the Advantage Smollan portfolio. They are a great cultural fit for our group and bring great expertise through their diversified service offerings."

Intermarketing, with over 170 members of staff, was founded in 1988 and holds an impressive client portfolio including brands from the worlds of sports, finance, and fashion.

“We’re excited for the future of Intermarketing Agency and for all the people we employ.” said joint Managing Partners Steve Sowden and Jamie Allan.

“The agency has seen rapid growth since 2011 and being part of the Advantage Smollan group will help move the agency to the next level. It was very important for us to find a parent company that had a shared vision, culture, and mindset when it came to business and we believe we have found exactly that.”

“As part of the wider group we can continue to grow both our geographical reach and our skill base whilst supporting Advantage Smollan’s own plans for expansion.”

About Advantage Smollan

Founded in 2015, Advantage Smollan is a jointly-owned holding company of Advantage Solutions (Advantage) and Global Smollan Holdings (Smollan) that provides unified sales, marketing, and technology solutions for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers across Europe. Advantage Smollan offers the industry’s best capabilities and technology along with the local knowledge to address the unique dynamics of individual markets. The company combines Advantage’s and Smollan’s best practices and resources with the extensive experience and market leadership of each portfolio company – all aligned in service excellence, thought leadership, and entrepreneurial spirit to deliver better results for clients and customers. For more information, visit www.advantagesmollan.com. For more information on Advantage, visit www.advantagesolutions.net. For more information on Smollan, visit www.smollan.com.

About Intermarketing Agency

Intermarketing is an integrated, creatively-driven and service-led agency with a focus on ROI. With 29 years of brand building expertise Intermarketing has the ability to execute campaign ideas globally across all channels, building specialist teams around client requirements to offer true collaboration and expertise in brand communications, data and CRM, digital, experiential, retail, TV and video, 3D and animation, media, partnerships, content, and social media. For additional information visit www.intermarketing.com

