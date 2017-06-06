SES Video Enables MultTV’s ISP Customers to Deliver Pay-TV Content to IP Subscriber Homes
6.6.2017 09:50 | Business Wire
SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) and MultTV announced today a multi-year capacity agreement which will enable MultTV’s ISP customers to deliver TV content to their Internet subscribers via IP. MultTV, a Brazilian communications company that specializes in providing video services to smaller regional Internet Service Providers, will use C-band capacity on SES-6 to transmit a mix of approximately 60 SD and HD channels to its ISP customers, who will in turn distribute the content to their subscribers.
Brazilian communications company MultTV will rely on SES-6 to enable its customers to offer Pay-TV content to Internet subscribers (Photo: Business Wire)
The partnership will allow MultTV’s ISP customers to enhance the offer to their subscribers by adding TV content to their broadband services. All TV signals will be transmitted from a headend in the sky to all MultTV customers, reducing infrastructure costs. In addition, the partnership will streamline service availability, as subscribers will only need a new set top box.
In order to provide the best content to its customers, MultTV relies on NeoTV, a Brazilian association which brings together small and medium size Pay-TV operators and supports its associates by negotiating access to TV content for them. As one of NeoTV’s associates, MultTV benefits from the content packages negotiated by the association with content owners, which enables the company to bring content to its customers in a cost-efficient way.
SES has recently announced a new market-centric operating model, creating two distinct and highly customer-focused business units, SES Video and SES Networks. SES Video consolidates all SES broadcasting, media and video service businesses; it continuously advances linear broadcast technology, while expanding its services and end-to-end content delivery solutions to help customers capture new business opportunities in the quickly evolving video value chain.
The agreement with MultTV demonstrates the agnostic approach of SES Video when it comes to distribution platforms, and its ability to deliver all types of video services and meet the diverse needs of its customers.
"This contract is unique and very important for the Brazilian market, as it will provide a headend in the sky that will bring a video package to MultiTV’s customers in the entire country, including remote areas," said Jurandir Pitsch, Vice President Sales Latin America and Caribbean of SES Video. "With this project, MultTV will be able to provide a broader service to its customers by offering new entertainment and connectivity packages."
"We expect that within a year, 150 of our ISP customers will be use SES-6 to transmit pay-TV content to their subscribers," said Osmir Petrini, Associate Director at MultTV. "We are very pleased to have SES as a partner, as we can count on its reliable satellite infrastructure and expertise to offer the best services to our customers in Brazil."
"NeoTV will help MultTV bring the best television channels to its end-consumers as we reach over 2,000 cities in Brazil and have extensive experience negotiating content with programmers, producers and TV channels," said Alex Jucius, Director General of NEOTV. "This project brings huge opportunities for small-sized Internet Service Providers in Brazil, as it allows them to expand the services offered to their subscribers."
About SES
SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units; SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES’s portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, O3b Networks, a global managed data communications service provider, and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. Further information available at: www.ses.com
About MULTTV
MultTV was created from the union of 13 telecommunications sector entrepreneurs, in a project developed over four years, which was established in 2015.
With a state-of-the-art headend in the countryside of São Paulo, it has a self-sustaining operation and modern vision, dividing responsibilities among the group, programmers and providers, as well as partnership with one of the largest satellite operators in the world, SES.
About NEOTV
Founded in August 1999, NEOTV Association has about 130 associated companies among Subscription TV Operators, Internet Service Providers, solution and service providers, manufacturers / distributors of equipment and content distributors (cable TV channels). Associates in cable TV and Broadband Internet Operators category attend more than 2,000 cities, covering approximately 68% of households in Brazil, making NEOTV a national coverage company.
