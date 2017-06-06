Tech Industry Innovators Come Together at CES Asia 2017
The third annual CES Asia 2017 kicks off tomorrow in Shanghai, China, with leading technology powerhouses and innovative startups showcasing how their products are changing the world for the better. With more than 450 exhibitors from 22 countries, regions and territories, CES Asia is the only show in the Asian market that showcases the full spectrum of technology across 19 product categories. CES Asia is a carefully curated event focused on featuring the most innovative and exciting technology the industry has to offer, providing an unparalleled platform for companies looking to enter the Asian market. Owned and produced by Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia 2017 will take place June 7-9 in Shanghai, China.
Here are a few things not to be missed at CES Asia 2017:
New and Expanded Show Floor
- Five halls of exhibit space, an increase from four in 2016
- Leading brands like BYD, Hyundai, NEVS and Honda showcasing latest in vehicle technology
- Expanded firsthand self-driving experience from BMW, Continental and Baidu’s Intelligent Driving Group
- Startup Park featuring over 75 startups from 10 countries, regions and territories around the world led by major tech hubs, including Zhanghiang Hi-Tech Park (ZJ Park), La French Tech, KNU Start-up & Entrepreneurship Foundation, Holland Innovation Network Shenzhen Valley Ventures, and Tuoniao
- Startup Stage (SNIEC, Hall N4), a new dedicated stage showcasing a flash pitch competition by Johnson & Johnson Innovation and presentations from startup group organizers
- Brand new CES Asia Innovation Awards featuring the top tech products across all 19 categories
Brand New Product Categories
- Augmented/Virtual Reality, led by industry giants Carl Zeiss and DreamWorld USA
- Drones, featuring top exhibitors such as Digital China Group, Mota Group and YUNEEC
- Internet of Things (IoT), including market leaders Garmin, Haier, igloohome, JD.com and Tencent
Dynamic Conference Programming Highlighting Top Industry Experts
- Huawei Opening Keynote Address, featuring Mr. Wan Biao, COO, will present Huawei’s strategic vision and industry outlook for how to build a better intelligent terminal ecosystem (Wednesday, June 7, 9:30 – 11 AM, Kerry, Level 3, Grand Shanghai Ballroom 2-3)
- Microsoft Keynote Address, featuring VPs Peter Han and Rodney Clark, will lay out Microsoft’s vision for “building the possible” (Wednesday, June 7, 4-5 PM, Kerry Hotel, Level 3, Grand Shanghai Ballroom 2-3)
- Baidu Keynote Address, featuring Mr. Gu Weihao, GM of Baidu Intelligent Vehicle Division, will discuss Baidu’s “Apollo Plan” where Baidu will provide an open, complete and reliable software platform for the automotive and autonomous driving industry (Thursday, June 8, 9:30-10:30 AM, Kerry, Level 3, Grand Shanghai Ballroom 2-3)
- JD.com Keynote Address, featuring Zhang Chen, CTO, and Dr. Li Kefeng, VP, will be a discussion on how JD.com is leveraging artificial intelligence, smart devices, augmented/virtual reality and big data to make e-commerce smarter and more interconnected (Thursday, June 8, 4-5 PM, Kerry, Level 3, Grand Shanghai Ballroom 2-3)
- Entertainment Keynote: Featuring Le Vision Pictures, with Zhang Zhao, chairman and CEO, Le Vision Pictures, and Adam Goodman, president, Le Vision Entertainment who will share their experiences, insights and strategies around the business of film and media (Thursday, June 8, 1:30-2:15 PM, Kerry, Level 3, Grand Shanghai Ballroom 2-3)
- Sports Business Innovation: Tech Disruption in Sports, featuring executives from all facets of the sports industry, including NBA China’s CEO David Shoemaker (Wednesday, June 7, 11:15 AM – 12 PM, Kerry, Level 3, Pudong 5-6)
- Last Gadget Standing Competition presenting a chance to see the most cutting edge products in action, live on the N5 stage, and in a special paparazzi immersion experience (Wednesday, June 7, 11-12 PM, SNIEC, Hall N5, N5 Stage)
- Robots on the Runway , a one-of-a-kind event featuring cutting edge robotics walking the runway (Wednesday, June 7, 2-3 PM, and Thursday, June 8,10-11 AM SNIEC, Hall N5, N5 Stage)
Check out what exhibitors will be showcasing at CES Asia 2017 via our pitch video playlist. Visit CESAsia.com for more information on how to attend or exhibit.
Note to Editors: Journalists traveling from outside of China will require a J-1 or J-2 visa . For questions about exhibiting at CES Asia, contact Brian Moon at bmoon@CTA.tech or +1 703-907-4351.
About CES Asia:
Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this new event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest products and technologies to consumer tech industry executives, foreign buyers, international media and a limited number of consumers from China. Attendees have exclusive access to some of the largest brands from China and around the world, while celebrating the innovation that defines the consumer technology sector.
About Consumer Technology Association:
Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is the trade association representing the $292 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.
About Shanghai Intex:
Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Shanghai Intex is jointly overseen by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai and PNO Exhibition Investment (Dubai) Limited. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a sum total exhibition space in excess of 2 million sqm. Shanghai Intex is comprised of professional teams with a wealth of experience in organizing major international events, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.
