FlexTrade Chosen as Best Liquidity Aggregation Platform in FX

FlexTrade Systems ( @FlexTrade ), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, today announced it has been chosen as the Best Liquidity Aggregation Platform for FX at this year’s Profit & Loss Readers’ Choice Awards, also known as the FoXys, which was recently held in New York.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the readers of Profit & Loss as this year's Best Liquidity Aggregation Platform," said David Ullrich, Senior Vice President, FX Execution Strategies at FlexTrade. "With the FX market becoming more decentralized, liquidity aggregation is mission critical for efficient trade execution."

Now in its 10th year, the Profit & Loss Readers’ Choice Awards are voted for by the magazine's subscribers, and reflects their choice of the best service providers and market makers operating in FX.

Continued Ullrich: "As more complex interactions between the buy side and the sell side become standard, FlexTrade's FX solutions help deliver real, best execution by offering a dynamic array of liquidity aggregation based on user criteria and pre-trade TCA analysis."

Liquidity aggregation is available in all of FlexTrade’s FX trading solutions, which includes MaxxTrader, a complete turnkey, white label front-end system; FlexFX, the award-winning FX execution management system for trading and risk management; and FlexFX OMS, a global order management system to handle the full order life cycle from order generation and execution of trades to allocations and confirms.

About FlexTrade Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1996, FlexTrade Systems, Inc. is the industry pioneer in broker-neutral algorithmic trading platforms for equities, foreign exchange and listed derivatives. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, FlexTrade has a worldwide client base spanning more than 200 buy-side and sell-side firms, including many of the largest hedge funds, asset managers, commodity trading advisors, investment banks and institutional brokers. For more information, visit FlexTrade Systems at www.flextrade.com.

