Gigamon Reinforces Relationship with Exclusive Group on an EMEA-wide Distribution Agreement

Exclusive Group, the value-added services and technologies (VAST) group, today announced Gigamon as the latest market-leading vendor to consolidate its distributor portfolio with Exclusive Networks as it looks to grow its channel presence and accelerate sales across EMEA. The move comes as Gigamon targets ambitious growth objectives for EMEA in 2017/2018; simplifying its channel strategy and forging a more focused channel relationship to realise the full potential of Exclusive Network’s unique and proven approach to value-added distribution.

“With unprecedented market change, putting more energy and attention behind a vendor and distributor relationship has never been more relevant. We have known for many years that growth becomes faster and more efficient, and the focus is always greater within a shared mindset leading to more successful risk-taking from strategic, long-term investments,” said Barrie Desmond, COO at Exclusive Group. “Gigamon has been steadily growing its influence in the EMEA market with a disruptive technology portfolio that gives unparalleled visibility to data-in-motion into public, private and hybrid cloud environments. Our businesses are a great fit and our combined efforts will accelerate them to the next level.”

The distribution agreement for Gigamon solutions now covers 15 countries across EMEA, extending the Exclusive Networks partnerships already established in Germany, the UK, France and Spain, into the Nordics, Middle East, Benelux and remainder of the DACH region. Key objectives for the remainder of 2017 include additional reseller recruitment while bolstering technical services, marketing and pre-sales support for existing and new partners.

“Exclusive is well-suited to help us meet our goals, with a great understanding of the needs of enterprise customers and a remarkable track-record of harnessing channel market dynamics to accelerate growth for disruptive technologies,” said Gerard Alison, Vice President of EMEA, Gigamon. “There are also compelling synergies with many other vendors in the global Exclusive Networks cybersecurity portfolio – many of which are Gigamon ecosystem partners – where our Security Delivery Platforms and Visibility Fabric™ can be applied to brilliant effect.”

