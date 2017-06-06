ibis mobile Releases Deep-Learning-Based Auto Paint for Drawing App ibis Paint

6.6.2017 12:00 | Business Wire

ibis mobile inc. (head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President/CEO: Eiji Kamiya) released an additional function for social drawing app ibis Paint. Using deep learning, the function enables automatic painting based on line drawings.

ibis Paint, a popular social drawing app with 8 million downloads, now features deep-learning-based automatic painting for line drawings. On the ibis Paint social site, many artworks are posted every day, with more than 600 thousand user-created works on the server. We selected about 300 thousand artworks suitable for deep learning from over 600 thousand posts, performed some image processing of the artworks in advance and used them to develop the new function through several months of trial and error-based research and development by using AWS’s machine learning cloud server (P2 instance) in Oregon in the U.S.

For users, this is a new art tool that is expected to enable new ways of expression. After the release, users’ posts on the ibis Paint social site are expected to help us understand their drawing trend, which will lead to higher accuracy and better recognition of diverse line drawings of people, objects, and landscapes.

The current function can recognize people’s face, hair, eye, cheek, and mouth, and lines between people and objects. Not all of these are painted with colors that users expect. An assist function addresses this situation, allowing users to specify colors. With this, users can paint in a short period of time.

This is our first commercial function that leverages deep learning. We plan to continue research to enable new ways of expression and labor saving using deep learning for drawing. Ultimately, we aim to develop artificial intelligence that assists professional cartoonists, illustrators, and animation creators to save labor and improve efficiency.

Fig. 1 shows how to experience AI auto paint. First, search ibis Paint on App Store or Google Play Store, and download a free version. Then have a line drawing ready.

1. Tap My Gallery on title screen

2. Tap + on My Gallery

3. Tap Import Picture to load a line drawing and adjust the loading position

4. Tap tool selection window

5. Tap filters

6. Tap Auto Paint

Then auto paint is executed. If you want to use the color specification assist function, open the color selection window, choose a brush color, and apply color by tapping inside the line drawing. The result is nicer when you put color with a series of tapping motions rather than specifying a color with long lines.

Fig. 2 shows the results of some line drawings to which auto paint and color specification assist are applied.

