Nosto Brings Personalized Advertising to Instagram

Nosto, the industry leading personalization solution, has made its Instagram offering publicly available. The new feature allows online retailers to easily connect with more potential customers on mobile, showing them the right products at the right time. Nosto’s Instagram feature launch comes after the company announced its official Facebook Marketing Partnership in April 2017.

Instagram has topped 700 million active users this year, posing huge potential for online retailers to expand their Facebook advertising reach and increase their revenue through social channels.

Nosto automates product advertising by showing people ads featuring items they’ve expressed interest in, increasing the Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) significantly. Nosto’s Dynamic Instagram Ads work in the same way as its Dynamic Facebook Ads, providing automated ongoing management of product feeds, Facebook Pixel events, and APIs - all with just a few clicks. This greatly reduces the amount of resources traditionally required to set up and manage powerful advertising on these publisher platforms.

“In an increasingly mobile driven industry, being able to advertise on Instagram is rapidly a becoming a ‘must-have’ for e-commerce professionals. We’re proud to offer innovative tools to empower the success of our customers, and adding Instagram to our feature palette allows retailers to do just that.” says Matti Rönkkö, CEO of Nosto. “Since offering the possibility for Dynamic Instagram Advertising to a select group of customers last year, we’ve already seen clients boosting their sales and ROAS on the published platform, powered by Nosto’s smart algorithms.”

The new Instagram offering complements Nosto’s personalization solution, which already encompasses Product Recommendations and Pop-ups, as well as Personalized Emails. By analyzing hundreds of thousands of data points in online stores to build a deep understanding of every customer in real-time, Nosto’s patented technology empowers retailers to deliver the right product ads to the right users at the right time through Facebook. The benefits for retailers include an increased Return on Ad Spend, boosted on-site conversions, and an increased Customer Lifetime Value.

Since its public launch in October 2013, Nosto has experienced fast-paced growth across EMEA and the US, and is now powering more than 25,000 eCommerce professionals in over 100 countries.

About Nosto

A powerful personalization solution designed for ease of use, Nosto empowers retailers to build, launch and optimize 1:1 multi-channel marketing campaigns without the need for dedicated IT resources.

