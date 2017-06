President Niinistö will visit Kazakhstan and the Astana World Expo

6.6.2017 15:28 | Tasavallan presidentin kanslia

6 June 2017

President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö will visit Kazakhstan and the Astana World Expo on 19–20 June 2017. He will also meet with Nursultan Nazarbayev, the President of Kazakhstan.

At their meeting on Tuesday 20 June, President Niinistö and President Nazarbayev will discuss relations and trade between Finland and Kazakhstan. Topical issues related to Russia, the EU and China will also feature in the discussions. President Niinistö last visited Kazakhstan in 2015.

Speech on ‘Finland Day’

On Tuesday, President Niinistö will deliver a speech at the opening of Finland Day at the World Expo and tour Finland and Kazakhstan’s pavilions. The theme of Finland’s pavilion will be ‘Finland – clean energy’. Finland’s pavilion introduces Finnish companies representing sectors such as cleantech and education.

As part of the World Expo, President Niinistö will also participate in an event focusing on business cooperation and an evening reception celebrating the centenary of Finland’s independence.

Company partnerships in the limelight

Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, Kai Mykkänen, and a Finnish business delegation will accompany President Niinistö to the Astana World Expo. The business delegation will include the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK, Finnair Oyj, Isku-Yhtymä Oy, Kemira Oyj, Oilon Group Oy, the City of Oulu, Outotec Oy, Tikkurila Oyj, Vaisala Oyj and Wärtsilä Corporation.

A total of 112 countries and 18 international organisations will participate in the World Expo. Over 70 Finnish companies will be involved. Two million visitors are expected to attend the Expo. For further information on Finland's participation in the World Expo, see: Finland at Astana Expo 2017 http://expo2017.fi/en