Wipro is a ‘Leader’ in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant North America & EMEA, 2016-17 for Oracle Applications Services
6.6.2017 16:42 | Business Wire
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a ‘Leader’ in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant North America (NAM) & Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA) 2016-17 for Oracle Applications Services.
The report evaluated 20 service providers from NAM and 16 service providers from EMEA on their ability to deliver implementation and management services across the Oracle portfolio and placed Wipro in the Leaders quadrant for both NAM and EMEA. Wipro is positioned highest for its ability to execute in NAM. This Magic Quadrant is focused on the full lifecycle of Oracle application services, spanning project-based implementation and multi-year applications management services (AMS).
Additionally, Gartner’s Critical Capability reports for both North America and EMEA have three use-cases - Implementation services, Management services, & Implementation and management services. Wipro scored the highest in all of them in North America among all the evaluated service providers and in two use-cases (Management services & Implementation and management services) in EMEA.
Ravi Purohit, Vice President & Global Head – Oracle Service Line, Wipro Limited, said, “Wipro’s position as a ‘Leader’ in the Oracle Applications Services in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant North America and EMEA is testament to the value we bring to our clients. Wipro is committed to helping its clients deploy end-to-end Oracle services, accelerate the realization of business value from their investments and enable the creation of digital enterprises.” He added, “This recognition also reinforces our ability to leverage our strategic investments in integrated cloud applications, IP-based industry solutions, and innovative global delivery capability.”
Please click here to view full reports:
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, North America , and Gartner Critical Capabilities for Oracle Application Services, North America , published on 13 February 2017, authored by Kris Doering, Frances Karamouzis
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, EMEA , 08 February 2017 and Gartner Critical Capabilities for Application Services, EMEA , published on 08 February 2017, authored by Neil Barton, Susanne Matson, Gilbert van der Heiden and Fabio Di Capua.
About Wipro Limited
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have a dedicated workforce of over 170,000, serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.
Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements
Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.
Source:
Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Contact information
Wipro Limited
Subhashini Pattabhiraman
subhashini.pattabhiraman@wipro.com
