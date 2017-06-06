Edgewater Networks Announces Launch of the EdgeMarc 2900 Series

6.6.2017 19:00 | Business Wire

Edgewater Networks, the market leader in Network Edge Orchestration, announced the availability of the EdgeMarc 2900 Intelligent Edge devices. The EdgeMarc 2900 series enables enterprises and service providers to future-proof their SIP trunking and Unified Communications deployments, providing a highly flexible, scalable, and secure platform for service delivery and ongoing service quality management.

The EdgeMarc 2900e offers dual Ethernet and Optical WAN connections to extend the capabilities of Edgewater Networks’ Network Edge Orchestration platform and align with Edgewater Networks’ SD-WAN solution. The EdgeMarc 2900e supports WAN connections up to 1 Gbps and can be used for Small and Medium Business applications or Mid-Market deployments up to 300 concurrent calls. “We’re excited to announce the availability of the first Intelligent Edge in our EdgeMarc 2900 series that enables service providers to deliver optimized VoIP solutions to nearly every use case in the market,” said Chris Kolstad, VP of Product Management at Edgewater Networks. “The inherent flexibility and power of the EdgeMarc 2900 enables deployments in SMB environments with as few as five seats to enterprise environments with thousands of seats.”

Future Intelligent Edge products will include the EdgeMarc 2900a and the EdgeMarc 2900POE. The EdgeMarc 2900a will add both outbound and inbound analog line (FXO/FXS) support for applications such as PSTN fail-over, fax, and overhead paging. The EdgeMarc 2900POE will integrate managed POE ports to provide an all-in-one solution for small office implementations.

The EdgeMarc 2900 platform is also available as part of Edgewater Networks’ Cloud2Edge Complete SaaS-based service delivery model. Cloud2Edge Complete provides full EdgeView Service Control Center functionality, pooled software licenses for concurrent calls, and Technical Support and Maintenance. It lowers the barrier to entry for many customers, as the upfront capital procurement is replaced by a monthly subscription offer. Cloud2Edge Complete is a cost effective and efficient way to consume Edgewater Networks’ products and services.

About Edgewater Networks, Inc.

Founded in October 2002, Edgewater Networks is a market leader in enabling IP-based voice, video and data services. Service providers and enterprises of all sizes use Edgewater Networks’ solutions to simplify customer premises configurations for quick and smooth installations, reduce time to market and deliver rapid return on invested capital. The company helps customers deliver intelligence at the network edge with its Network Edge Orchestration platform that includes the EdgeView Service Control Center, EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges, and the QuickConnect Interoperability Lab. To learn more, please visit www.edgewaternetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @ewn_inc.

