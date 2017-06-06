Independent Research Firm Says Mindbreeze “is Crowned King of Search Appliances”

6.6.2017 19:41 | Business Wire

Mindbreeze, a leading provider of software products for enterprise search and big data was among the companies selected by Forrester to participate in its independent evaluation, The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search And Knowledge Discovery Solutions, Q2 2017*. In this report, Mindbreeze was cited a Strong Performer.

“To survive on the highly contested international market, it is essential to understand and utilize existing data”, said Daniel Fallmann founder and CEO of Mindbreeze. “Increasingly, companies are focusing on their data to optimize work processes in order to generate competitive advantages. We are very proud to be positioned as a strong performer.”

Mindbreeze is energetically picking up the slack with its InSpire search appliance and cloud service. The company has been rapidly expanding into North America and other markets by forging strong partnerships with system integrators who previously worked with GSA. Mindbreeze is not simply a replacement for GSA; the appliance’s strong enterprise search features make Mindbreeze a very capable competitor in the overall cognitive search market.

For more than a decade, Mindbreeze has focused on the analysis, intelligent combination, and high-speed location of data within companies. Behind Mindbreeze lies a system based on cognitive intelligence on the one hand, and on enterprise search technology on the other. It uses the methods of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning to harness existing business knowledge, to extract facts, and to show correlations among the individual facts in order to convey a comprehensive picture.

Forrester selects vendors based on product fit, customer success, and client demand. On the basis of past research, user need assessments, as well as vendor and expert interviews, they develop the initial evaluation criteria. Through a combination of lab evaluations, questionnaires, demos and discussions with client references, Forrester gathers details about the product qualifications and evaluates the vendors and their products against a set of criteria.

*Forrester Research, Inc., "The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search And Knowledge Discovery Solutions, Q2 2017“, Mike Gualtieri with Srividya Sridharan and Emily Miller

Mindbreeze GmbH is a provider of software products for enterprise search and artificial intelligence.

