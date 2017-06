Reaktor tuottamaan arkkitehtuuri-asiantuntijapalveluja väestötietojärjestelmän uudistushankkeeseen

The international Porvoo Group will convene in Rome 25–26 May 2017: ELECTRONIC IDENTITY IN A CHANGING WORLD 23.5.2017 11:00

The international Porvoo Group will convene in Rome, Italy on 25 and 26 May 2017 to discuss and share information on issues related to electronic identity and safe web services. The theme of the conference is electronic identity in a changing world.