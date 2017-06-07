CES Asia 2017 to Showcase the Latest in Tech Innovation
7.6.2017 04:00 | Business Wire
CES Asia 2017 opens today showcasing the latest in global tech innovation to the Asian marketplace. More than 450 exhibitors from 22 countries, regions and territories will launch products this week as the industry comes together across a show floor spanning 40,000 gross square meters. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia 2017 will take place June 7-9 in Shanghai, China.
From self-driving vehicles to augmented and virtual reality, the entire ecosystem of the tech industry is here at CES Asia 2017. Top executives from Huawei, Microsoft, Baidu, JD.com and LeVision Pictures will share their insights on the future of technology on the CES Asia keynote stage. Tech leaders will highlight unparalleled innovations across a multitude of industries ranging from sports and artificial intelligence (AI) to big data and mobility.
“Energy and excitement are in the air as CES Asia 2017 opens its doors revealing the future of consumer technology in this dynamic region,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “The show is buzzing with the ground-breaking technologies representing the full expanse of the industry. We’ve brought together leaders from nearly every facet of consumer tech from global brands to startups. CES Asia is home to the next generation of technology that is changing the world for the better.”
Pre-show events included a news conference by Mercedes-Benz, which took the opportunity to highlight the athleticism of their S-Class Sedan and their AMG GT Concept car. The strong, powerful S-Class sedan was touted as the standard for vehicles of the future, while the AMG GT Concept car balanced performance with efficiency, allowing drivers to experience both relaxation and dynamism.
This year’s show includes several new special events and exhibits including:
- Four new product categories: Augmented Reality (AR), Drones, Internet of Things (IoT) and Virtual Reality (VR).
- Expanded Self-Driving Experience – BMW, Continental and Baidu will showcase the future of vehicle tech and allow attendees to experience the technology firsthand.
- Five Halls of Exhibits – CES Asia 2017 expands into Hall N5 as the show continues to grow.
- CES Asia Innovation Awards – Top tech products across 19 product categories.
- Startup Park Stage (SNIEC, Hall N4) – New dedicated stage showcases a flash pitch competition by Johnson & Johnson and presentations from startup group organizers La French Tech, Shenzhen Valley Ventures and ZJ Park among others.
The CES Asia Conference Program will address pressing industry topics including sustainability, drone policy, the growing Chinese tech industry and future technology trends. Major news conferences will be held throughout this week at CES Asia with product announcements and breaking company news.
CES Asia 2017 runs through Friday at the Shanghai New International Exhibition Centre (SNIEC) and Kerry Hotel. For the latest news, photos, b-roll and more, visit CESAsia.com.
About CES Asia:
Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this new event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest products and technologies to consumer tech industry executives, foreign buyers, international media and a limited number of consumers from China. Attendees have exclusive access to some of the largest brands from China and around the world, while celebrating the innovation that defines the consumer technology sector.
About Consumer Technology Association:
Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is the trade association representing the $292 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.
About Shanghai Intex:
Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Shanghai Intex is jointly overseen by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai and PNO Exhibition Investment (Dubai) Limited. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a sum total exhibition space in excess of 2 million sqm. Shanghai Intex is comprised of professional teams with a wealth of experience in organizing major international events, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.
