LYCRA® Brand Promotes Its “Innovative Attitude” in New Campaign
7.6.2017 09:30 | Business Wire
LYCRA® brand asserts its leadership position in the swim and lingerie segments with a new campaign targeting mills. “Innovative Attitude” promotes the original elastane brand’s unique portfolio of specialty fibres that adds exceptional comfort, fit and freedom of movement to body-hugging applications like innerwear, swimwear and athleisure.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170606006205/en/
© INVISTA. LYCRA®, the fibre with an Innovative Attitude
INVISTA, owner of the LYCRA® brand, holds nearly 1,000 granted U.S. patents for its unique technical offerings, and possesses corresponding patents in nearly all of the countries where it has a business presence. No other fibre manufacturer can come close to matching the brand’s comprehensive range of specialty fiber solutions designed especially for these segments, its ability to vigorously support its claims thanks to thorough testing, or its 90% global brand awareness.
LYCRA® brand’s “Innovative Attitude” extends beyond fibres to all areas of the business including the marketing support it provides to customers. “Our latest innovation is a virtual hangtag that lives on a retailer’s website; it’s designed to increase shopping conversion rates by educating consumers about the unique benefits of LYCRA® fibre,” said Bob Kirkwood, Executive Vice President, INVISTA Apparel & Advanced Textiles. “The virtual hangtag turns every mention of the LYCRA® brand into an engaging interactive content layer aimed at driving sales.” The new hangtag is available to customers free of charge in five different languages.
# # #
About LYCRA ® fibre
LYCRA® is not a fabric or category of stretch apparel, instead it’s the original brand name elastane fibre. For nearly 60 years, LYCRA® branded fibres have been combined with other natural and synthetic fibres to deliver comfort, fit and freedom of movement to all types of apparel.
LYCRA® fibre is a registered trademark of INVISTA, one of the world’s largest integrated polymer and fibres businesses. Learn more at www.connect.LYCRA.com .
