Sigma Systems CTO Catherine Michel Recognized as One of “50 Women to Watch” in Telecoms

Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven software, is pleased to announce that its Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Catherine Michel, has been named one of the top 50 Women to Watch by Global Telecoms Business (GTB) this year. The annual list includes CEOs, CTOs, CMOs, research chiefs, regulators and politicians that are leading the telecoms business globally.

As Sigma’s CTO, Catherine is responsible for the company's product portfolio and strategy. Michel previously served as Chief Strategy Officer on Sigma’s leadership team, and currently sits on the TM Forum Executive Committee, was named as one of the most powerful people in the telecoms industry, and is a public advocate and mentor for women in telco and IT.

“I am proud to be recognized alongside many of the world’s most prominent female technology leaders,” said Catherine Michel. “Women have historically been under-represented in this industry, but I am optimistic that the tide is turning.”

“Catherine has an excellent technical understanding of B/OSS across telecoms,” said Tim Spencer, President and CEO of Sigma Systems. “She brings a strategic approach to talking about digital transformation and is highly respected by operators who have worked with her globally. Catherine is frequently asked to present at conferences and always draws a large audience, as we witnessed at TM Forum Live! in Nice this year. I am delighted for Catherine that she has been recognized by the leading telecoms business title, GTB.”

