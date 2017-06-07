Rimini Street Expands Technology Platform Coverage to Include Support Services for IBM, Microsoft and SAP (Sybase) Databases

7.6.2017 16:00 | Business Wire

Rimini Street, Inc., the leading global independent provider of enterprise software support services for Oracle and SAP products, today announced the general availability of support for six new database platforms, including IBM DB2, Microsoft SQL Server, and SAP ASE, SAP IQ, SAP SQL Anywhere and SAP Advantage Server (collectively the former SAP Sybase family of database products). Rimini Street’s service includes support for associated vendor components such as IBM DB2 Tools for Linux, UNIX and Windows; Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio; and SAP Replication Server. The Company is already providing service for these products.

Proven Track Record of Successful Database Support

Today, Rimini Street provides support for hundreds of database clients and thousands of instances worldwide, serving clients with database architectures that range from single instances to large, complex environments with thousands of database instances. The support model for IBM, Microsoft and the additional SAP databases includes the same innovative support program features provided by Rimini Street for Oracle and SAP HANA database licensees, all offered at 50 percent savings off current annual vendor support fees.

Rimini Street’s support services for all database platforms, include:

Product support services to diagnose and resolve issues, provide configuration assistance, and deliver other technical support via engineers with an average of 15 years of experience.

Database Health Check services that proactively evaluate database health and provide best practice guidance across platforms and releases.

Advanced Technical Services to identify and address potential challenges between a client’s database and numerous interconnected components.

Global Security Services to help clients proactively protect data and remediate identified vulnerabilities.

Database Performance Tuning services to keep a client’s database operating at high efficiency.

“Selecting Rimini Street support for SAP system applications with our Microsoft SQL Server database – including basis administration, maintenance of customizations and upgrade flexibility – was the right decision for us to make,” said Marcos Adam, CIO, Rodobens, a group of Brazilian companies that operates a singular business model with strong synergy and presence in automotive, financial services, real estate and corporate communications solutions. “Our enterprise software products are robust and very stable, and will continue to meet our business needs for the foreseeable future. With Rimini Street, we receive a highly responsive, integrated service offering from a single provider. We also benefit from significant savings in comparison to what we were spending with the software vendor.”

“According to Gartner Research, Oracle, Microsoft, IBM and SAP are the top four database software vendors by market share, representing nearly 83% of the total global database market combined.1 The addition of these six additional database products from IBM, Microsoft and SAP to our growing portfolio of supported enterprise software products, gives even more enterprise software licensees the opportunity to leverage Rimini Street’s award-winning support, to enjoy a more robust, relevant and responsive support model, and to liberate substantial funds that can be re-directed to strategic growth initiatives,” said Seth Ravin, Rimini Street CEO. “Today’s announcement further executes on our plan to broaden our product coverage portfolio, expand our service capabilities, and increase our service footprint with clients.”

