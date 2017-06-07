Rimini Street Expands Technology Platform Coverage to Include Support Services for IBM, Microsoft and SAP (Sybase) Databases
Rimini Street, Inc., the leading global independent provider of enterprise software support services for Oracle and SAP products, today announced the general availability of support for six new database platforms, including IBM DB2, Microsoft SQL Server, and SAP ASE, SAP IQ, SAP SQL Anywhere and SAP Advantage Server (collectively the former SAP Sybase family of database products). Rimini Street’s service includes support for associated vendor components such as IBM DB2 Tools for Linux, UNIX and Windows; Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio; and SAP Replication Server. The Company is already providing service for these products.
Proven Track Record of Successful Database Support
Today, Rimini Street provides support for hundreds of database clients and thousands of instances worldwide, serving clients with database architectures that range from single instances to large, complex environments with thousands of database instances. The support model for IBM, Microsoft and the additional SAP databases includes the same innovative support program features provided by Rimini Street for Oracle and SAP HANA database licensees, all offered at 50 percent savings off current annual vendor support fees.
Rimini Street’s support services for all database platforms, include:
- Product support services to diagnose and resolve issues, provide configuration assistance, and deliver other technical support via engineers with an average of 15 years of experience.
- Database Health Check services that proactively evaluate database health and provide best practice guidance across platforms and releases.
- Advanced Technical Services to identify and address potential challenges between a client’s database and numerous interconnected components.
- Global Security Services to help clients proactively protect data and remediate identified vulnerabilities.
- Database Performance Tuning services to keep a client’s database operating at high efficiency.
“Selecting Rimini Street support for SAP system applications with our Microsoft SQL Server database – including basis administration, maintenance of customizations and upgrade flexibility – was the right decision for us to make,” said Marcos Adam, CIO, Rodobens, a group of Brazilian companies that operates a singular business model with strong synergy and presence in automotive, financial services, real estate and corporate communications solutions. “Our enterprise software products are robust and very stable, and will continue to meet our business needs for the foreseeable future. With Rimini Street, we receive a highly responsive, integrated service offering from a single provider. We also benefit from significant savings in comparison to what we were spending with the software vendor.”
“According to Gartner Research, Oracle, Microsoft, IBM and SAP are the top four database software vendors by market share, representing nearly 83% of the total global database market combined.1 The addition of these six additional database products from IBM, Microsoft and SAP to our growing portfolio of supported enterprise software products, gives even more enterprise software licensees the opportunity to leverage Rimini Street’s award-winning support, to enjoy a more robust, relevant and responsive support model, and to liberate substantial funds that can be re-directed to strategic growth initiatives,” said Seth Ravin, Rimini Street CEO. “Today’s announcement further executes on our plan to broaden our product coverage portfolio, expand our service capabilities, and increase our service footprint with clients.”
About Rimini Street, Inc.
Rimini Street is the global leader in providing independent enterprise software support services. The company has redefined enterprise support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of Oracle, SAP, IBM and Microsoft and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total support costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Nearly 1,300 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini Street as their trusted, independent support provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to our support for Oracle, IBM DB2, Microsoft SQL Server and SAP’s HANA, ASE, IQ, SQL Anywhere and Advantage Server databases. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are based on various assumptions. If the risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Rimini Street assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
© 2017 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.
1 Gartner Research note: “Market Share Analysis: DBMS, Worldwide, 2016”
