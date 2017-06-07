Kyushu Telecommunication Network (QTNet) Protects its Broadband Network and Enhances Reliability With Nominum DNS Security
8.6.2017 03:00 | Business Wire
Nominum™, the DNS-based security and services innovation leader, announced today that QTNet, a subsidiary of Kyushu Electric Power Company in Fukuoka, Japan, has selected the company’s DNS solutions to significantly improve the security and performance of its broadband network.
QTNet provides broadband connectivity to millions of households in Kyushu. In particular, the increasing size and number of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) and Pseudo Random Sub-domain (PRSD) attacks worldwide has prompted the broadband provider to deploy the Nominum DNS solution in order to thwart network attacks, protect its network and prevent latency and service outages caused by malicious activities. QTNet has replaced its previous costly and less effective DNS solution with Nominum Vantio™ CacheServe to speed DNS query resolution and ensure a reliable internet experience for subscribers throughout the region.
“Our brand reputation is closely tied to providing a safe, quality internet experience. Keeping subscribers connected through a secure, fast-performing network is key to maintaining customer loyalty and competing effectively in our market,” said Mr. Kenji Mori, Group Manager, Communication Service Engineering Dept. of QTNet. “Nominum was a logical choice to power and protect our network given that it is the top DNS solution among most major operators around the globe. The security and reliability Nominum delivers are already demonstrating a significant return on investment given the improved network performance and higher levels of customer satisfaction we’re seeing.”
“The rise of DDoS attacks, such as the authoritative DNS attack in late 2016 that took many popular websites offline for several hours, poses high risks for broadband operators whose networks aren’t adequately protected,” said Jari Heinonen, Vice President Asia Pacific for Nominum. “When subscribers encounter slow network response times or are unable to access their favorite web sites, they’re likely to blame their service provider and possibly cancel service. QTNet, like many other providers around the world, is protecting its bottom line and the online experience for subscribers with our industry-leading solution, which also offers cost-efficiency and scalability benefits.”
Vantio CacheServe: The Gold Standard in DNS Resolution
For over a decade, Vantio CacheServe has formed the foundation for the world’s safest and most reliable service provider networks, and provides a solid base for securing and enhancing the digital subscriber experience by delivering 100% availability and the industry’s lowest latency metrics. Powerful precision policies accurately manage DNS traffic, ensuring good queries are resolved and those that attempt to connect with harmful websites are blocked. With unmatched cache poisoning defenses, Vantio CacheServe is able to withstand some of the most harmful threats which compromise other resolvers in minutes, such as Kaminsky’s infamous attack.
Through integration of Vantio CacheServe with the extensible Nominum N2™ Platform, deployment of N2 applications is simplified, increasing protection of subscribers and providing deeper engagement through effective, efficient in-browser communications. Vantio CacheServe is backed by responsive 24×7 commercial support staffed with experts steeped in provider requirements. The solution boosts subscriber satisfaction while maximizing the value of network infrastructure investments. More than half a billion internet users in over 45 countries rely on Vantio CacheServe every day for a secure, reliable internet experience.
About QTNet
Kyushu Telecommunication Network Co., Inc. (QTNet)
Kyushu Telecommunication Network Co., Inc. (QTNet) is a communications carrier with deep roots in the Kyushu region, providing attractive services safely, conveniently and seamlessly. Among its services, QTNet provides BBIQ, a fiber optic internet-access service, which they launched in Fukuoka Prefecture in Kyushu. BBIQ provides a unique all-in-one service for required internet charges, including provider charges, security software, and connection settings in addition to optical fiber line charges. What's more, it delivers Hikari Denwa (phone service), Hikari Terebi (image distribution service) and a variety of communication services using optical fiber. Their Kyushu-based customer service staff provides friendly support to their customers in Kyushu, for everything from setup to help using the internet.
About Nominum
Nominum™ is a pioneer and global leader in DNS-based security and services innovation. The Silicon Valley company provides an integrated suite of carrier-grade DNS-based solutions that enable fixed and mobile operators to protect and enhance their networks, strengthen security for business and residential subscribers and offer innovative value-added services that can be monetized. The result is improved service agility, higher ARPU, increased brand loyalty and a strong competitive advantage. More than 130 service providers in over 40 countries trust Nominum to deliver a safe, customizable internet and promote greater value to over half a billion users. Nominum DNS software resolves 1.7 trillion queries around the globe every day—roughly 100 times more transactions than the combined daily volume of tweets, likes, and searches taking place on major web properties. For more information visit nominum.com.
