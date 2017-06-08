Seoul Semiconductor Resolves LED Filament Bulb Lawsuit against Global Retailer Kmart and Pursues Further Patent Enforcement Initiatives

8.6.2017 10:07 | Business Wire

On June 8, 2017, Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. and Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd. (collectively “Seoul”) announced that they have resolved a patent litigation that was filed on behalf of Seoul and The Regents of the University of California against Kmart Corporation. The patent case was filed in U.S. Federal District Court, asserting infringement of eight patents based upon Kmart’s sales of Kodak/Spotlite branded filament LED bulbs.

As part of the settlement, Kmart agreed to stop selling Kodak/Spotlite branded filament LED bulbs. The asserted eight patents in this litigation relate to essential structures of filament LED products, including high CRI enhancement with phosphor combinations, LED epitaxial growth, LED chip fabrication, multi-chip mounting technology, omnidirectional LED lamp technology, and Acrich MJT technology.

Other Enforcement Initiatives

In addition to the enforcement action against an LED filament bulb retailer, Seoul has sent warnings to manufacturers of LED filament bulbs as well as other LED lighting products to cease any infringement of Seoul’s patents.

The LED filament bulbs rapidly became popular in the decorative lighting market. Currently, filament LED end products are manufactured by many lighting manufacturers, such as Super Trend Lighting, Longstar Lighting, Topstar Lighting, and Yankon Lighting. Seoul has already put manufacturers of various LED lighting products on notice of its patents and requested that sales of any infringing products must be immediately ceased.

Nam Ki-bum, Executive Vice President of the Research Center at Seoul, said, “We believe various LED lighting products currently on the market infringe Seoul’s patents. Now that we have resolved one litigation in this area, we will devote more resources to actively protecting our valuable intellectual property rights relating to LED products.” He added, “Distributors should also take active precautionary measures not to sell infringing products. As long as such measures have not been taken, we will continuously take legal action against manufacturers and distributors relating to suspected infringing products in any countries where infringement occurs.”

About Seoul Semiconductor:

Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes light emitting diodes (LEDs) for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the fifth-largest LED manufacturer globally, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 12,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as Wicop – a simpler structured Package-Free LED which provides market leading color uniformity, cost savings at the fixture level with high lumen density and allows design flexibility; Acrich, the world's leading direct AC LED; Acrich MJT multi-junction technology; a proprietary family of high-voltage LEDs; NanoDriver Series – World’s Smallest 24W DC LED Drivers and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves over ten times the output of conventional LEDs.

For more information about Seoul Semiconductor, please visit http://www.seoulsemicon.com

# Trademarks: Wicop and Acrich are trademarks of Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

