Mavenir Announces R & D Center of Excellence Focused on Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Signaling Security

Mavenir, the leader in accelerating and redefining network transformation for Service Providers, has today announced its R&D centre of excellence in Brno, Czech Republic focused on Artificial Intelligence/machine learning signaling security solutions. Mavenir’s solution provides the most advanced signaling monitoring, active filtering and powerful analytics to ensure networks remain fully functional and operational, while ensuring customers stay protected when using network services.

Although Signaling System 7 (SS7) has been widely used for decades, hackers only began exploiting vulnerabilities in recent years and operators are now ramping up the signaling security in their networks. This extended security focus comes as an operator in Germany confirmed that some of its customers had their bank accounts drained last month, through SS7 signaling fraud.

Mavenir has deep expertise in signaling security capabilities, with Security Gateways (SeGWs) and Diameter Edge Agents (DEAs), Signaling Transfer Points (STPs) and Diameter Routing Agents (DRAs) to ensure the most advanced edge and core network signaling protection available.

Mavenir also provides security auditing services. Results of a recent SS7 audit of more than thirty networks indicated that every network has some vulnerability in SS7. The exploits observed during auditing enable attacks that range from call and message eavesdropping to denial of service and fraud.

“Operators are seeking to mitigate against network attacks and vulnerabilities, in addition to accelerating their efforts to implement firewall solutions for the next generation of networks,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO at Mavenir. “Our network security solution uses Artificial Intelligence/machine learning and analytics for SS7 Security, Diameter Security, SIP Security, and Network Optimization.”

Kohli continued, “Legacy SS7 technology may eventually be replaced by Diameter or SIP, but SS7 will be around for some time and therefore must be secured. Continuing to address security flaws in signaling protocols with an optimal, multi-layer solution means that operators can shield enterprises and subscribers while ensuring their services remain fully available and generating revenue.”

Mavenir’s network security solutions are deployed in multiple operator networks across North America, EMEA and APAC regions. Artificial intelligence and machine learning power Mavenir’s world leading messaging SIM-box, grey-route and fraud detection capability offered by our SpamShield product.

