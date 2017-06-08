Mavenir Announces R & D Center of Excellence Focused on Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Signaling Security
8.6.2017 14:00 | Business Wire
Mavenir, the leader in accelerating and redefining network transformation for Service Providers, has today announced its R&D centre of excellence in Brno, Czech Republic focused on Artificial Intelligence/machine learning signaling security solutions. Mavenir’s solution provides the most advanced signaling monitoring, active filtering and powerful analytics to ensure networks remain fully functional and operational, while ensuring customers stay protected when using network services.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608005425/en/
Network Security (Graphic: Business Wire)
Although Signaling System 7 (SS7) has been widely used for decades, hackers only began exploiting vulnerabilities in recent years and operators are now ramping up the signaling security in their networks. This extended security focus comes as an operator in Germany confirmed that some of its customers had their bank accounts drained last month, through SS7 signaling fraud.
Mavenir has deep expertise in signaling security capabilities, with Security Gateways (SeGWs) and Diameter Edge Agents (DEAs), Signaling Transfer Points (STPs) and Diameter Routing Agents (DRAs) to ensure the most advanced edge and core network signaling protection available.
Mavenir also provides security auditing services. Results of a recent SS7 audit of more than thirty networks indicated that every network has some vulnerability in SS7. The exploits observed during auditing enable attacks that range from call and message eavesdropping to denial of service and fraud.
“Operators are seeking to mitigate against network attacks and vulnerabilities, in addition to accelerating their efforts to implement firewall solutions for the next generation of networks,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO at Mavenir. “Our network security solution uses Artificial Intelligence/machine learning and analytics for SS7 Security, Diameter Security, SIP Security, and Network Optimization.”
Kohli continued, “Legacy SS7 technology may eventually be replaced by Diameter or SIP, but SS7 will be around for some time and therefore must be secured. Continuing to address security flaws in signaling protocols with an optimal, multi-layer solution means that operators can shield enterprises and subscribers while ensuring their services remain fully available and generating revenue.”
Mavenir’s network security solutions are deployed in multiple operator networks across North America, EMEA and APAC regions. Artificial intelligence and machine learning power Mavenir’s world leading messaging SIM-box, grey-route and fraud detection capability offered by our SpamShield product.
Want to learn more? Mavenir will be exhibiting (Booth 5G565) and speaking at Network Security and 5G World in Jun 13-15th in London.
About Mavenir Systems, Inc. | Mavenir
Mavenir is the leader in accelerating and redefining network transformation for Service Providers, by offering a comprehensive product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN – Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users.
Through its industry first VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi ID, Visual Voicemail and Cloud RAN solutions, and serving 350+ CSPs across 3.5 billion subscribers, Mavenir’s platform enables Service Providers to successfully deliver next generation vision today and realize new revenue streams and operational efficiencies. www.mavenir.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608005425/en/
Contact information
Media:
Matter for Mavenir
Nicole Brooks, 971-246-7898
mavenir@matternow.com
or
Hotwire PR
Hannah Lock / Dom Conolly
mavenir@hotwirepr.com
+44 (0) 207 608 2500
