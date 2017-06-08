In the Eternal City, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts Marks Milestone with Grand Opening of Le Méridien Visconti Rome
Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), today marks a milestone: reintroducing the brand to Italy and reimagining an iconic palace to debut Le Méridien Visconti Rome. Following its meticulous renovation and conversion, Le Méridien Visconti Rome, owned and managed by the Toti Group, now boasts custom-designed guestrooms, suites and a transformation of the hotel’s public spaces, including the brand’s signature lobby concept: Le Méridien Hub.
“After reintroducing the brand’s flagship hotel in Paris last year, Le Méridien continues to bring glamour to travel with the opening of Le Méridien Visconti Rome, showcasing the best of Italian design and our bold Destination Unlocked positioning,” said George Fleck, Vice President, Global Brand Marketing & Management, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts. “With its storied past, the hotel sets the stage for guests to discover the destination – whether you are having a coffee in the brand’s signature Hub surrounded by stunning Italian contemporary art or having an aperitif on the hotel’s rooftop with enchanting views of the city.”
Located in the charming Prati district, ideally situated between the Spanish Steps and the Vatican, Le Méridien Visconti Rome is deceivingly residential with 240 guestrooms and suites – ideal for business, leisure and group travel. Led by ara Design International, the hotel’s redesign is rooted in a classic Italian style with understated, geometrical references to Rome’s fabled treasures including the Pantheon.
“Le Méridien brand’s philosophy complements the distinctive traits of Italian culture, art, design and music,” said Marina Toti, CEO, Le Méridien Visconti Rome. “We are proud to be part of Marriott International, and with this magnificent hotel serving as an iconic hotel for Le Méridien, we are confident we will achieve great results and success.”
Mid-Century Modernism Meets Italian Style
The hotel’s interior design is a contemporary realisation of mid-century modernism: a material palette of marble, wood and natural textures juxtapose vibrant textile blocks with references to the work of famous Italian designer and architect Gio Ponti, who was popular during the time of the building’s initial construction.
The Hub at Le Méridien Visconti Rome, featuring the Longitude 12 Bar & Bistrot, is a social gathering place for creative people to converse, collaborate and exchange with communal tables and chairs that invite connection and socialising. The focal point of the Hub is the espresso machine, drawing guests to the aroma, sounds and visuals of a master barista at work. The Longitude 12 Bar & Bistrot transforms from a bright and fresh coffee house by day, to a sophisticated cocktail bar by night, revealing a progressive angle on a traditional bar. ara Design International facilitated the design elements of transition from day to night with rotating panels, lowered ambient light and a creative use of mirrors.
The hotel also features a stunning rooftop terrace, offering an inspiring panoramic view of the Eternal City, along with the wide leafy streets of Rome’s fashionable Prati district. The rooftop terrace is the ideal location to enjoy sunset during summertime sipping the brand’s signature Le Méridien Sparkling programme.
Le Méridien Visconti Rome offers ten versatile meeting rooms, totaling 170 square meters. These redesigned meeting rooms reference organic shapes and sophisticated simplicity, ensuring that guests feel continually engaged and inspired.
Unlock Art at Le Méridien Visconti Rome
A vital element of Le Méridien Visconti Rome is art, providing guests a different point of view on the classical heritage of Rome, along with a new way to discover the city and the Italian contemporary art scene.
Guests immediately have a sense of the art programme upon arrival, greeted by a stimulating piece of artwork at the hotel’s entrance: a bas relief map of Rome showcasing the Eternal City’s iconic sites. The hotel’s eclectic art collection features different movements, from abstract art to figurative works, created with different materials, such as the mosaic by Ascanio Renda, the rubber-made artworks by Paolo Canevari, and more traditional oil on canvas paintings. Much of the artwork featured at Le Méridien Visconti Rome is part of the Toti family’s private collection, who chose to feature well-established Italian artists active in the 1980s.
Additionally, Le Méridien Visconti Rome has partnered with La Galleria Nazionale di Arte Moderna in Rome for the brand’s signature Unlock Art™ program, which provides guests with complimentary access to the museum by simply presenting their room key card and the guest pass found in-room. Founded in 1883, the museum is dedicated to modern and contemporary art and features one of the greatest collections in Italy with more than three thousand works, including paintings, sculptures, drawings, and engravings.
Rooms at Le Méridien Visconti Rome start from €200 per room per night. For more information, please visit: www.lemeridien.com/rome .
