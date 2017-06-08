Exclusive Group Stakes Claim in World’s Biggest Market
8.6.2017 16:14 | Business Wire
Exclusive Group, the value-added services and technologies (VAST) group, today announced the launch of its unique brand of ‘Disruptive Distribution’ to the US market with the appointment of highly successful channel operator Patrick Huth as VP Alliances Americas. Pat will have responsibility for growing vendor and partner alliances across the world’s largest IT market. This latest chapter in Exclusive Group’s worldwide expansion is set to deliver significant value to major vendor and GSI partners and complements Exclusive Group’s extensive presence throughout EMEA and APAC where total revenues of $1.5bn (1.3bn€) were achieved in 2016.
“The US is a key objective in our global expansion and we see great opportunities for our business alongside key vendor, service provider and systems integrator partners. As VP Alliances, Pat will play a major role in converting those opportunities into results,” said Barrie Desmond, COO at Exclusive Group. “We are the only European headquartered global VAD, but it almost feels like we’re coming home. Many of our partners are US-based and understand our unique worth in delivering accelerated market success, combining global scale with a genuine commitment to value. The near-term plan is to harness Pat’s market expertise and phenomenal record, so that we ensure local relevance as our successful formula is applied.”
Exclusive Group’s new VP, Patrick Huth, is an accomplished IT channel sales leader with almost 40 years’ experience in distribution, both across the US and globally. Having held a variety of management roles during a stellar career in the channel, his latest position was as Senior Director of Partner Management for Westcon-Comstor Group where he led efforts to grow revenue and profitability for several top vendors and managed a portfolio worth more than $1bn.
“Exclusive’s reputation is known and admired as a major force in delivering a different type of distribution and I’m excited about the opportunity we have to expand our global partnerships,” said Huth. “Both our cybersecurity and datacentre IT vendor portfolios are heavily biased toward highly innovative technologies that disrupt the market and provide a platform for generating immense value. US-HQ’d partners now have a new choice when looking to deliver global deals and enhanced value.”
