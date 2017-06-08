ILS Proton Successfully Launches the EchoStar XXI Satellite
8.6.2017 17:17 | Business Wire
International Launch Services (ILS), a leading launch services provider for the global commercial satellite industry, successfully delivered the EchoStar XXI satellite into orbit today on an ILS Proton for EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS). EchoStar is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608005791/en/
ILS Proton Successfully Launches the EchoStar XXI Satellite (Photo: Business Wire)
The ILS Proton launched from Pad 24 within the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 9:45 AM local time today (03:45 GMT, 11:45 PM ET on June 7) with the EchoStar XXI satellite on board. The first three stages of the Proton Breeze M utilized a standard ascent profile to place the orbital unit (Breeze M upper stage and the EchoStar XXI satellite) into a suborbital trajectory. Then, the Breeze M performed planned mission maneuvers to advance the orbital unit first to a nearly circular parking orbit, then to an intermediate orbit, followed by a transfer orbit, then finally to a geosynchronous transfer orbit. Separation of the EchoStar XXI satellite occurred at approximately 9 hours and 13 minutes after lift-off.
This was the 413th launch for Proton since the inaugural flight in July 1965, and the 94th ILS Proton launch executed. The Proton Breeze M launch vehicle was developed and built by Khrunichev Space Center of Moscow, one of the pillars of the Russian Space industry and majority shareholder in ILS. EchoStar XXI, weighing nearly 9 metric tons, is the heaviest satellite launched by ILS Proton to date.
EchoStar XXI was manufactured by SSL utilizing their space-proven 1300 platform. EchoStar XXI is a state-of-the-art S-band satellite designed to provide mobile connectivity throughout Europe to be located at the 10.25° East orbital slot. EchoStar subsidiary EchoStar Mobile Limited, an EU-wide licensee for an integrated mobile satellite service network with a complementary ground component, will utilize a portion of the capacity on EchoStar XXI to provision its next-generation, all IP-enabled mobile communications network. This 29th SSL satellite launched on Proton also features a large unfurlable reflector to provide the high performance levels required for mobile services.
“We have been honored to have served EchoStar for nearly 20 years now, dating back to the launch of the EchoStar IV satellite on Proton in 1998. The ILS team is very proud to have played a role in the expansion of the EchoStar satellite fleet and enabling connectivity across Europe, with the successful launch of EchoStar XXI. Our sincere thanks to all of the EchoStar XXI team members who played a vital role in the success of this mission,” said Kirk Pysher, President of ILS.
"The launch of EchoStar XXI is a major milestone in the continued expansion of our satellite fleet," said Anders Johnson, executive director of EchoStar Mobile and president of EchoStar Satellite Services L.L.C. "EchoStar XXI will provide capacity to EchoStar Mobile for commercial wholesalers with a new, advanced network for reliable, IP-based MSS voice and data services in Europe. We appreciate the hard work and dedication of all of the team members from EchoStar, SSL, ILS and Khrunichev, who played a role in the successful launch of EchoStar XXI.”
About ILS
ILS provides launch services for satellite operators and offers a complete array of services and support, from contract arrangements, mission management and on-orbit delivery. ILS markets the Proton Breeze M, Proton Medium, Proton Light and Angara 1.2 launch services to commercial and government satellite operators worldwide. ILS is a U.S. company headquartered in Reston, VA., near Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.ilslaunch.com, Twitter: @ilslaunch, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ILSLaunch/, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ilslaunch/, YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ilslaunchservices
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.
About EchoStar Mobile Limited
EchoStar Mobile Limited, a subsidiary of EchoStar Corp., is a mobile operator providing connectivity across Europe. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, EchoStar Mobile Limited provides access to a hybrid satellite and terrestrial network enabling enhanced mobile voice and data communications for businesses, government agencies and consumers. For more information, visit echostarmobile.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608005791/en/
Contact information
Media inquiries:
International Launch Services
Karen Soriano, Director of Communications and Customer Relations
+1-571-633-7549
mobile: +1-571-282-5195
k.soriano@ilslaunch.com
Visit the ILS web site at www.ilslaunch.com.
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Industry Leaders Gather at IBC Leaders’ Summit to Discuss Transformation, Growth and Reinvention8.6.2017 17:23
IBC announces today the IBC2017 Leaders’ Summit, an exclusive invitation-only event in partnership with the City of Amsterdam and IBM Global Business Services for broadcast, telco, media and entertainment industry leaders. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608005802/en/ Industry leaders gather at IBC Leaders’ Summit to discuss transformation, growth and reinvention (Photo: Business Wire) This year’s event focuses on how businesses are transforming for the future, where speed and agility are two key components to any forward-thinking strategy. A prestigious line-up of speakers has been assembled to explore the theme of “Informing the Future” at this year’s Summit, including Carsten Schmidt, CEO, Sky Deutschland who will discuss the current and future face of the c
Exclusive Group Stakes Claim in World’s Biggest Market8.6.2017 16:14
Exclusive Group, the value-added services and technologies (VAST) group, today announced the launch of its unique brand of ‘Disruptive Distribution’ to the US market with the appointment of highly successful channel operator Patrick Huth as VP Alliances Americas. Pat will have responsibility for growing vendor and partner alliances across the world’s largest IT market. This latest chapter in Exclusive Group’s worldwide expansion is set to deliver significant value to major vendor and GSI partners and complements Exclusive Group’s extensive presence throughout EMEA and APAC where total revenues of $1.5bn (1.3bn€) were achieved in 2016. “The US is a key objective in our global expansion and we see great opportunities for our business alongside key vendor, service provider and systems integrator partners. As VP Alliances, Pat will play a major role in converting those opportunities into r
In the Eternal City, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts Marks Milestone with Grand Opening of Le Méridien Visconti Rome8.6.2017 16:00
Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), today marks a milestone: reintroducing the brand to Italy and reimagining an iconic palace to debut Le Méridien Visconti Rome. Following its meticulous renovation and conversion, Le Méridien Visconti Rome, owned and managed by the Toti Group, now boasts custom-designed guestrooms, suites and a transformation of the hotel’s public spaces, including the brand’s signature lobby concept: Le Méridien Hub. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608005567/en/ Le Méridien Visconti Rome - Le Méridien Hub (Photo: Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts) “After reintroducing the brand’s flagship hotel in Paris last year, Le Méridien continues to bring glamour to travel with the opening of Le Méridien Visconti Rome, show
Watch BizWireTV: Apple’s New Products Revealed at the Worldwide Developers Conference and Amazon Slashes Prime Prices for Some Shoppers8.6.2017 15:08
On the latest BizWireTV, catch the latest products and services jumping off of the Launch Pad. Also see what’s happening in the startup world with the Accelerator Report, featuring the VC Watch and this week’s Startup Standout. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608005290/en/ Jordyn Rolling (Photo: Business Wire) Now you can watch BizWireTV, and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands, on any screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple TV and iPhone App Store and Google Play for Android devices. Sponsored Headline SentreHEART aMAZE Trial Receives FDA Approval for Stage II Expansion Based on 100 Subject Interim Safety and Performance Analysis Top of the Wire
Mavenir Announces R & D Center of Excellence Focused on Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Signaling Security8.6.2017 14:00
Mavenir, the leader in accelerating and redefining network transformation for Service Providers, has today announced its R&D centre of excellence in Brno, Czech Republic focused on Artificial Intelligence/machine learning signaling security solutions. Mavenir’s solution provides the most advanced signaling monitoring, active filtering and powerful analytics to ensure networks remain fully functional and operational, while ensuring customers stay protected when using network services. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608005425/en/ Network Security (Graphic: Business Wire) Although Signaling System 7 (SS7) has been widely used for decades, hackers only began exploiting vulnerabilities in recent years and operators are now ramping up the signaling security in their networ
Mobile Industry Calls for Greater Ambition on Telecoms Framework Reforms8.6.2017 11:00
Ahead of tomorrow’s EU Council meeting of Telecoms Ministers to discuss amendments to the draft European Electronic Communications Code, the GSMA is calling for greater ambition on telecoms framework reforms. “The GSMA acknowledges the progress made thus far by the Presidency and the Member State delegations, but in order to re-establish Europe as a digital leader, we must aim higher with our ambitions,” said Afke Schaart, Vice President Europe, GSMA. “We urge Telecoms Ministers to take into account the following considerations, which will be essential in advancing Europe’s goals for 5G and a Gigabit Society.” 1. Spectrum policy reform is essential to achieving the European ambition on 5G. To this end, the GSMA strongly encourages the Council to focus on creating a more predictable, certain and consistent environment for investment in Europe through the Code. One crucial element to
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme