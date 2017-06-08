Jacqueline Fernandez Joins AerSale As Senior Vice President Materials Group
8.6.2017 22:17 | Business Wire
AerSale ®, a global supplier of mid-life aircraft, engines, used serviceable material (USM), and MRO services, announced today the addition of Jacqueline Fernandez as Senior Vice President Materials Group. Fernandez will be responsible for the day-to-day management of AerSale’s global airframe and engine materials sales, and product-line groups.
“We are delighted to have an industry veteran like Jacqueline lead this critical division of AerSale,” said Basil Barimo, Chief Operating Officer at AerSale. “We are confident her in-depth experience across the entire USM supply-chain spectrum will serve to grow AerSale and enhance supply-chain efficiencies for our customers worldwide.”
Fernandez is a well-seasoned aviation professional with over 20 years of industry expertise covering all aspects of aircraft component sales, mergers and acquisitions, product-line management, marketing, and business development. Past positions have included key roles at Aero Technologies, GA Telesis, Kellstrom Aerospace, and most recently XTRA Airways. In her new capacity, Fernandez will be responsible for strategic and operational oversight of AerSale’s Used Serviceable Material business units, which currently service the company’s global customer base from facilities and regional offices located in Miami, Dallas, Singapore, and Cardiff.
A global aviation leader, AerSale specializes in the sale, lease, and exchange of used aircraft, engines, and components, in addition to providing a broad range of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for commercial aircraft and components. AerSale also offers asset management services to owners of end-of-life aircraft and engine portfolios. Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, AerSale maintains offices and operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
For more information, visit our website at www.aersale.com or contact AerSale Media Relations by calling (305) 764-3200 or via e-mail at media.relations@aersale.com.
Follow us on:
LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608006249/en/
Contact information
AerSale
Lyndelle Nieuwkerk, 305-764-3200
media.relations@aersale.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Industry Leaders Gather at IBC Leaders’ Summit to Discuss Transformation, Growth and Reinvention8.6.2017 17:23
IBC announces today the IBC2017 Leaders’ Summit, an exclusive invitation-only event in partnership with the City of Amsterdam and IBM Global Business Services for broadcast, telco, media and entertainment industry leaders. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608005802/en/ Industry leaders gather at IBC Leaders’ Summit to discuss transformation, growth and reinvention (Photo: Business Wire) This year’s event focuses on how businesses are transforming for the future, where speed and agility are two key components to any forward-thinking strategy. A prestigious line-up of speakers has been assembled to explore the theme of “Informing the Future” at this year’s Summit, including Carsten Schmidt, CEO, Sky Deutschland who will discuss the current and future face of the c
ILS Proton Successfully Launches the EchoStar XXI Satellite8.6.2017 17:17
International Launch Services (ILS), a leading launch services provider for the global commercial satellite industry, successfully delivered the EchoStar XXI satellite into orbit today on an ILS Proton for EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS). EchoStar is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608005791/en/ ILS Proton Successfully Launches the EchoStar XXI Satellite (Photo: Business Wire) The ILS Proton launched from Pad 24 within the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 9:45 AM local time today (03:45 GMT, 11:45 PM ET on June 7) with the EchoStar XXI satellite on board. The first three stages of the Proton Breeze M utilized a standard ascent profile to place the orbital unit (Breeze M upper stage and
Exclusive Group Stakes Claim in World’s Biggest Market8.6.2017 16:14
Exclusive Group, the value-added services and technologies (VAST) group, today announced the launch of its unique brand of ‘Disruptive Distribution’ to the US market with the appointment of highly successful channel operator Patrick Huth as VP Alliances Americas. Pat will have responsibility for growing vendor and partner alliances across the world’s largest IT market. This latest chapter in Exclusive Group’s worldwide expansion is set to deliver significant value to major vendor and GSI partners and complements Exclusive Group’s extensive presence throughout EMEA and APAC where total revenues of $1.5bn (1.3bn€) were achieved in 2016. “The US is a key objective in our global expansion and we see great opportunities for our business alongside key vendor, service provider and systems integrator partners. As VP Alliances, Pat will play a major role in converting those opportunities into r
In the Eternal City, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts Marks Milestone with Grand Opening of Le Méridien Visconti Rome8.6.2017 16:00
Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), today marks a milestone: reintroducing the brand to Italy and reimagining an iconic palace to debut Le Méridien Visconti Rome. Following its meticulous renovation and conversion, Le Méridien Visconti Rome, owned and managed by the Toti Group, now boasts custom-designed guestrooms, suites and a transformation of the hotel’s public spaces, including the brand’s signature lobby concept: Le Méridien Hub. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608005567/en/ Le Méridien Visconti Rome - Le Méridien Hub (Photo: Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts) “After reintroducing the brand’s flagship hotel in Paris last year, Le Méridien continues to bring glamour to travel with the opening of Le Méridien Visconti Rome, show
Watch BizWireTV: Apple’s New Products Revealed at the Worldwide Developers Conference and Amazon Slashes Prime Prices for Some Shoppers8.6.2017 15:08
On the latest BizWireTV, catch the latest products and services jumping off of the Launch Pad. Also see what’s happening in the startup world with the Accelerator Report, featuring the VC Watch and this week’s Startup Standout. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608005290/en/ Jordyn Rolling (Photo: Business Wire) Now you can watch BizWireTV, and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands, on any screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple TV and iPhone App Store and Google Play for Android devices. Sponsored Headline SentreHEART aMAZE Trial Receives FDA Approval for Stage II Expansion Based on 100 Subject Interim Safety and Performance Analysis Top of the Wire
Mavenir Announces R & D Center of Excellence Focused on Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Signaling Security8.6.2017 14:00
Mavenir, the leader in accelerating and redefining network transformation for Service Providers, has today announced its R&D centre of excellence in Brno, Czech Republic focused on Artificial Intelligence/machine learning signaling security solutions. Mavenir’s solution provides the most advanced signaling monitoring, active filtering and powerful analytics to ensure networks remain fully functional and operational, while ensuring customers stay protected when using network services. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608005425/en/ Network Security (Graphic: Business Wire) Although Signaling System 7 (SS7) has been widely used for decades, hackers only began exploiting vulnerabilities in recent years and operators are now ramping up the signaling security in their networ
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme