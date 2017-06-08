Jacqueline Fernandez Joins AerSale As Senior Vice President Materials Group

8.6.2017 22:17 | Business Wire

AerSale ®, a global supplier of mid-life aircraft, engines, used serviceable material (USM), and MRO services, announced today the addition of Jacqueline Fernandez as Senior Vice President Materials Group. Fernandez will be responsible for the day-to-day management of AerSale’s global airframe and engine materials sales, and product-line groups.

“We are delighted to have an industry veteran like Jacqueline lead this critical division of AerSale,” said Basil Barimo, Chief Operating Officer at AerSale. “We are confident her in-depth experience across the entire USM supply-chain spectrum will serve to grow AerSale and enhance supply-chain efficiencies for our customers worldwide.”

Fernandez is a well-seasoned aviation professional with over 20 years of industry expertise covering all aspects of aircraft component sales, mergers and acquisitions, product-line management, marketing, and business development. Past positions have included key roles at Aero Technologies, GA Telesis, Kellstrom Aerospace, and most recently XTRA Airways. In her new capacity, Fernandez will be responsible for strategic and operational oversight of AerSale’s Used Serviceable Material business units, which currently service the company’s global customer base from facilities and regional offices located in Miami, Dallas, Singapore, and Cardiff.

A global aviation leader, AerSale specializes in the sale, lease, and exchange of used aircraft, engines, and components, in addition to providing a broad range of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for commercial aircraft and components. AerSale also offers asset management services to owners of end-of-life aircraft and engine portfolios. Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, AerSale maintains offices and operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

For more information, visit our website at www.aersale.com or contact AerSale Media Relations by calling (305) 764-3200 or via e-mail at media.relations@aersale.com.

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608006249/en/

Contact information

AerSale

Lyndelle Nieuwkerk, 305-764-3200

media.relations@aersale.com