MFA: Minister Berner to Africa-Nordic Meeting of Foreign Ministers

9.6.2017 16:20 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Press release 110/2017

9 June 2017

Minister Berner to Africa-Nordic Meeting of Foreign Ministers

Minister for Nordic Cooperation Anne Berner will represent Finland at the Africa-Nordic Meeting of Foreign Ministers to be held in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, on 10 June. The meeting will be hosted by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria Geoffrey Onyeama.

The meeting will focus on trade and investment as means of promoting sustainable development. Minister Berner will hold a keynote speech on the subject matter together with Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa. In addition to the Nordic countries, the meeting is expected to gather representatives from about twenty African countries.

Africa is an interesting continent for Finland from the trade and investment perspective. Finnish companies have plenty of useful expertise and technology in such areas as renewable energy, information technology, telecommunications, mining and forest technology as well as cleantech and agriculture.

Companies play an important role in the promotion of sustainable development, including in the fight against climate change. The private sector’s active role is needed in the form of, among other things, financing, innovations, products and services. Moreover, they are important providers of employment.

A separate business and investment forum will be organised in connection with the ministerial meeting (Ensuring Sustainable Development Through Trade And Investment: The Africa - Nordic Engagement). In the forum, Finland will be represented by Finnpartnership, whose mission is to support business operations in the developing countries, among other things, by providing financial support and matchmaking services.

Inquiries: Olivia Packalén-Peltola, Programme Officer, Unit for the Horn of Africa and Eastern Africa, tel. +358 295 351 502.

