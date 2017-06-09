Ecron Acunova to offer end-to-end capabilities as ‘Navitas Life Sciences’

9.6.2017 18:00 | Business Wire

Ecron Acunova (EA), a fully owned subsidiary of TAKE Solutions and a globally recognized full service CRO with Clinical and BA/BE expertise, announced that it would be consolidating its capabilities with TAKE’s niche Life Sciences brand Navitas and Intelent to form a unified go-to-market entity – Navitas Life Sciences.

EA’s significant Clinical capabilities, having conducted over 1300 studies including BA/BE, NIS, and phase II – IV in its state-of-the-art and audited facilities, will be augmented by legacy brands Navitas’s technology led solutions across Clinical, Regulatory and Safety, and Intelent’s big data and analytics expertise to form the 360 degree service provider Navitas Life Sciences. The unified Navitas Life Sciences will serve as an end-to-end strategic partner for Life Sciences companies to help them address their critical challenges and achieve their desired outcomes.

Marty Boom, Managing Director, Ecron Acunova, said, “Capitalizing on the phenomenal growth opportunities in the Life Sciences industry calls for diverse capabilities. The unification of Ecron Acunova, Navitas and Intelent will enable a seamless consolidation of capabilities in the form of Navitas Life Sciences, which will enable us to offer clients a full-service coverage of the Pharma and Biotech R&D market.”

Ram Yeleswarapu, President & CEO, TAKE Solutions, said, “We are proud to bring together our substantial and niche capabilities under the unified ambit of Navitas Life Sciences to present our client with truly transformational, flexible and adaptable end-to-end offerings. In addition to our technology driven offerings and insights derived from our world-class proprietary industry networks, our clients now also be able to benefit from the consolidated brand’s proven clinical capabilities and trial experiences.”

About Navitas Life Sciences

Navitas Life Sciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of TAKE Solutions, works as a strategic partner for large and mid-sized Life Sciences organizations to address critical challenges and achieve desired outcomes in Clinical, Regulatory and Safety. Navitas’ technology-led Life Sciences services are augmented with the full-service CRO with Clinical & BA/BE capabilities, and Life Sciences data analytics expertise of legacy brands Ecron Acunova and Intelent to deliver flexible, scalable and innovative solutions for its global clients.

Navitas Life Sciences’ expertise spans more than 1300 studies including BA/BE, NIS, and phase II – IV, and 70,000 regulatory submissions. The company’s unique proprietary network forums that include 300+ professionals from 100+ life sciences companies generate insights that help members prepare for the future of the industry. Navitas Life Sciences seamlessly combining best-in-class processes, meaningful and unique industry insight, innovative technology, exacting analytics and a customer-centric culture. For more information, visit www.navitaslifesciences.com

About TAKE Solutions

TAKE Solutions is a globally recognized knowledge intensive player, delivering comprehensive and niche solutions in Life Sciences (LS). TAKE offers IP-based software and extensive knowledge-based solutions to enable efficient Clinical, Regulatory, Safety outcomes for global clients. TAKE encompasses specialized capabilities under its Life Sciences business Navitas, whose technology-led Life Sciences services across Clinical, Regulatory and Safety are augmented by full-service CRO with Clinical & BA/BE capabilities and Big Data analytics expertise of its legacy brands Ecron Acunova and Intelent. Navitas Life Sciences delivers flexible and scalable solutions by seamlessly combining best-in-class processes, meaningful and unique industry insight, innovative technology, exacting analytics and a customer-centric culture.

TAKE’s significant recognitions include a patent win from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its ‘Method for Optimizing Clinical Data Standardization’, a ‘Leader’ certification in Drug Safety Services & Life Sciences R&D IT Outsourcing from IDC, recognition as the ‘Dream Employer of the Year’ at the World HRD Congress, the title of ‘Most Admired Brand –IT’ from the Asian Customer Engagement Forum and a Special Commendation for excellence in Corporate Governance from the Golden Peacock Awards. With its global headquarters in Chennai, India, TAKE has a proven track record of delivering world-class solutions to more than 400 customers worldwide, including 9 of the top 10 global Pharma companies. For more information, please visit www.takesolutions.com.

