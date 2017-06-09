PSE Wins Hydrocarbon Processing Award for Olefins Technology
10.6.2017 12:38 | Business Wire
Process Systems Enterprise (PSE), the Advanced Process Modelling company, is the first winner of the newly-established Hydrocarbon Processing Best Automation & Modeling award. PSE won the award for its new CrackingMonitor virtual multisensor technology, which combines plant data and high-fidelity models of ethylene cracking furnaces to improve operation by producing accurate real-time measurements for key operational variables.
CrackingMonitor, a core component of the company’s new gPROMS Olefins suite, addresses the challenges of obtaining critical measurements and performance information in the harsh environment of a cracking furnace. Because reliable, real-time measurement of key variables is highly problematic, it is difficult to achieve fine control of production rates, resulting in lost profit. By providing better and more timely information on quantities such as ethylene and propylene yield and tube metal temperatures, CrackingMonitor enables tighter furnace control, resulting in potentially multi-million dollar annual profit improvement with no capital expenditure
CrackingMonitor utilises PSE’s unique Dynamic State Estimation technology coupled with a high-fidelity mathematical model to reconcile plant data and model predictions in order to calculate a consistent, accurate set of real-time performance metrics. It also accurately monitors coke build-up over time along the furnace coil, making it possible to optimise furnace cell operation to control coking rates.
The 2017 Hydrocarbon Processing Awards event, which honoured the downstream energy segment’s innovations as voted for by the publication’s readers, was held on the last night of the International Refining and Petrochemical Conference in Vienna, Austria.
Steve Hall, PSE’s Director of Engineering Solutions and manager of CrackingMonitor’s initial deployment on a large-scale Middle Eastern plant, says “As far as we know, this technology is the first of its kind, and has the potential to be a key component of the olefins Operational Excellence toolset in the future. It is a very practical example of applying digital technologies to improve operations”.
Mark Matzopoulos, head of PSE’s Chemicals, Petrochemicals & Refining business, adds “The underlying technology can be applied to any complex operation – for example, furnaces, catalytic reactors and spray dryers –as a means to determine KPIs in real time and calculate variables that cannot easily be measured. We are working with a number of companies in different sectors to implement virtual multisensor technology”.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170610005011/en/
Contact information
PSE
Kate Burness, +44-20-8563-0888
k.burness@psenterprise.com
http://www.psenterprise.com/news/pr170609
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Ecron Acunova to offer end-to-end capabilities as ‘Navitas Life Sciences’9.6.2017 18:00
Ecron Acunova (EA), a fully owned subsidiary of TAKE Solutions and a globally recognized full service CRO with Clinical and BA/BE expertise, announced that it would be consolidating its capabilities with TAKE’s niche Life Sciences brand Navitas and Intelent to form a unified go-to-market entity – Navitas Life Sciences. EA’s significant Clinical capabilities, having conducted over 1300 studies including BA/BE, NIS, and phase II – IV in its state-of-the-art and audited facilities, will be augmented by legacy brands Navitas’s technology led solutions across Clinical, Regulatory and Safety, and Intelent’s big data and analytics expertise to form the 360 degree service provider Navitas Life Sciences. The unified Navitas Life Sciences will serve as an end-to-end strategic partner for Life Sciences companies to help them address their critical challenges and achieve their desired outcomes.
Vertex Announces Nine Presentations of Data on ORKAMBI® (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) and KALYDECO® (ivacaftor) at the European Cystic Fibrosis Society (ECFS) Conference9.6.2017 11:31
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced nine presentations of data on ORKAMBI® (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) and KALYDECO® (ivacaftor) at the 40th European Cystic Fibrosis Society (ECFS) Conference, being held June 7-10, 2017. Data from a Phase 3 placebo-controlled study of ORKAMBI in children with cystic fibrosis (CF) ages 6 through 11 who have two copies of the F508del mutation were presented at the meeting and published online today in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. In addition, results from a study of ORKAMBI in people ages 12 and older who have two copies of the F508del mutation and advanced lung disease as well as a post-hoc analysis of long-term use of ORKAMBI in three Phase 3 studies were also presented at the meeting. The data presented at the Conference demonstrate that treating the underlying cause of CF with CFTR modulators can modify the progression of th
Smiths Detection achieves four more EDS cabin baggage screening approvals9.6.2017 10:00
Smiths Detection continues to gain EDS Cabin Baggage approvals for its checkpoint scanners. With the HI-SCAN 6040aTiX having already achieved the first ever EDS CB C1 standard approval, this industry-leading X-ray system has now also been approved for EDS CB C2. The versatile HI-SCAN 7555aTiX has also been awarded both EDS CB C1 and C2 standards. It can screen hand luggage, as well as hold baggage, parcels and small air cargo. In addition, the HI-SCAN 6040-2is HR has achieved EDS CB C1 approval. According to EU regulation, all systems meeting EDS CB C1 or C2 standards are automatically considered to have achieved EDS Hold Baggage Screening (HBS) Standard 3. This means that they can be used in the screening of checked-in baggage using conventional HBS CONOPS - subject to approval from the relevant EU member state. The Smiths Detection software, which brings systems
BOC Group is Positioned in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools9.6.2017 10:00
BOC Group, a leading provider of Enterprise Management Solutions, announced today that it has been recognized as a Niche Player in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools* for its EA suite ADOIT. This is the first time the BOC Group participates in the Magic Quadrant. “Our placement in the Niche Players segment as furthest for completeness of vision is a great achievement for us as a new entrant.”, Christoph Moser, ADOIT Product Manager says. “We are on a good track with our cloud and web-based strategy and our focus on addressing real-life challenges of EA and non-EA stakeholders. We were first to provide 100% online 30-Day Free Trials for BPM and EA suites and continue to invest in providing a unique offering for supporting various business use cases in operational tasks and transformation projects.” With ADOIT, customers keep their bu
Jacqueline Fernandez Joins AerSale As Senior Vice President Materials Group8.6.2017 22:17
AerSale ®, a global supplier of mid-life aircraft, engines, used serviceable material (USM), and MRO services, announced today the addition of Jacqueline Fernandez as Senior Vice President Materials Group. Fernandez will be responsible for the day-to-day management of AerSale’s global airframe and engine materials sales, and product-line groups. “We are delighted to have an industry veteran like Jacqueline lead this critical division of AerSale,” said Basil Barimo, Chief Operating Officer at AerSale. “We are confident her in-depth experience across the entire USM supply-chain spectrum will serve to grow AerSale and enhance supply-chain efficiencies for our customers worldwide.” Fernandez is a well-seasoned aviation professional with over 20 years of industry expertise covering all aspects of aircraft component sales, mergers and acquisitions, product-line management
Industry Leaders Gather at IBC Leaders’ Summit to Discuss Transformation, Growth and Reinvention8.6.2017 17:23
IBC announces today the IBC2017 Leaders’ Summit, an exclusive invitation-only event in partnership with the City of Amsterdam and IBM Global Business Services for broadcast, telco, media and entertainment industry leaders. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608005802/en/ Industry leaders gather at IBC Leaders’ Summit to discuss transformation, growth and reinvention (Photo: Business Wire) This year’s event focuses on how businesses are transforming for the future, where speed and agility are two key components to any forward-thinking strategy. A prestigious line-up of speakers has been assembled to explore the theme of “Informing the Future” at this year’s Summit, including Carsten Schmidt, CEO, Sky Deutschland who will discuss the current and future face of the c
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme