Kate Winslet Launches the Exclusive Flagship Heritage by Kate Winslet Timepiece to Be Auctioned Online

In its boutique located at Faubourg Saint-Honoré in Paris, the Swiss watchmaker Longines, with the participation of its Ambassador of Elegance Kate Winslet, presented the Flagship Heritage by Kate Winslet watch. Three models of this exclusive gold watch, which was produced in a very limited edition and named after the brand ambassador, will be auctioned online for the benefit of The Golden Hat Foundation, a charity co-founded by the British actress.

On Saturday 10 June 2017, in its boutique located at Faubourg Saint-Honoré in Paris, Longines, together with its Ambassador of Elegance Kate Winslet, presented the exclusive and very limited new timepiece: The Flagship Heritage by Kate Winslet, featuring the same dial as The Flagship Heritage – 60th Anniversary 1957-2017.

The Flagship Heritage by Kate Winslet watch is the result of a common project for the benefit of the Golden Hat Foundation, a charity co-founded by Kate Winslet, which is dedicated to changing the way people on the autism spectrum are perceived. During a visit to the brand’s headquarters in Switzerland last year, the actress chose the dial, the case and strap of the watch. Five gold pieces have been produced and named after the brand ambassador.

The models numbered 2/5, 3/5 and 4/5 will be auctioned for the Foundation. The auction will take place online at https://www.longines.com/auction from 10 June at 6pm CEST to 30 June 2017 at 5:59pm CEST. The first remaining timepiece will be presented to Kate Winslet and the second will be kept in the Longines museum, located at the company’s headquarters, in Saint-Imier, Switzerland.

The award-winning actress, who joined Longines in the French capital to unveil the new watch model, shared her enthusiasm about their common initiative for the Golden Hat Foundation: “I was given the permission to choose a watch, which was designed specifically for the Golden Hat Foundation. The style of the model really appealed to me and I instantly fell in love with it. All the profits of the selling of the model are going directly to the Foundation. This project with Longines is helping raise awareness about a particular cause dear to my heart. Thanks to Longines’ involvement and the generosity of the donators, the Foundation will keep on working towards achieving its goals.”

