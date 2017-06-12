Tommy Hilfiger Announces the Chainsmokers as Global Brand Ambassadors for Tommy Hilfiger Menswear
12.6.2017 08:00 | Business Wire
Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], announces Alex Pall and Andrew (Drew) Taggart – globally known as the celebrated pop music duo, The Chainsmokers – will appear as the global brand ambassadors for Tommy Hilfiger menswear, including Hilfiger Edition, Tommy Hilfiger Tailored and Tommy Hilfiger sportswear, beginning Fall 2017. The Grammy award-winning duo brings a modern, youthful twist to the brand’s more than 30-year global menswear legacy.
Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers
“The Chainsmokers are at the center of modern pop culture and their music resonates with a global audience,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “I admire the way they have carved out a new niche that fuses indie, pop, dance, and hip-hop. Alex and Drew are truly the perfect definition of today’s Tommy Guy – their talent, optimism, unique sound and effortless cool have made them standout in the music world. We’re extremely excited to work with them in the fashion space.”
“Tommy’s pioneering approach to fusing fashion and music is part of our menswear heritage,” said Daniel Grieder, CEO, Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe. “Our partnership with The Chainsmokers reflects the company’s strategic commitment to bring the next generation of Tommy Hilfiger consumers into our men’s business with exciting fashion collections, curated shopping experiences, and digital commerce convenience. Our menswear category remains a key area of focus as we look to unlock the full potential for the Tommy Hilfiger brand in all regions around the world.”
Formed in 2012, The Chainsmokers have sold more than 10 million singles and are currently the third most streamed artist in the world. In 2017, the duo won the Best Dance Recording Grammy with “Don’t Let Me Down,” featuring Daya, and their single “Closer,” featuring Halsey, was recognized as the Top Collaboration of the Year at the Billboard Music Awards. It was also the first lyric video in history to surpass one billion YouTube views.
“Like Tommy Hilfiger, we have always believed in celebrating individuality and breaking conventions,” said The Chainsmokers. “Tommy paved the way for collaborations between fashion and music, and we are excited to collaborate with a brand that aligns so closely with our own artistic approach and shares our passion for creating memorable experiences for our fans.”
The campaign was photographed by Lachlan Bailey in San Francisco, and exclusive video teasers will be set to a custom-mixed music track by The Chainsmokers. Breaking globally in Fall 2017, the integrated men’s campaign includes print, online and out-of-home media placements, and is supported by unique consumer activations and experiential events that continue to bring the brand’s unique perspective on pop culture to life around the world. The Tommy Hilfiger menswear campaign will run alongside the brand’s dedicated women’s advertising featuring global brand ambassador and American supermodel, Gigi Hadid.
The Fall 2017 Tommy Hilfiger menswear offering celebrates the ‘90s with a fresh twist on tradition as the collection embodies the rebellious attitude that characterized the decade. The Tommy Hilfiger menswear collections are available at Tommy Hilfiger stores globally, through select wholesale partners and online at tommy.com.
Hilfiger has a longstanding affinity for music, which has remained a never-ending source of inspiration throughout his career and developed into a strong connection between his brand and the music industry. In the ‘90s, Hilfiger was one of the first designers to blend fashion and celebrity, and he became a pioneer in the industry by dressing young artists such as Aaliyah, Mark Ronson and Usher; sponsoring tours for the likes of Britney Spears and Lenny Kravitz; and featuring musicians such David Bowie and Beyoncé in his advertising campaigns. Tommy Hilfiger was the sponsor of the Rolling Stones’ acclaimed “No Security” tour in 1999, which was then the band’s first arena tour in decades. Since then, Tommy Hilfiger has continued to work with legendary male and female music artists, including Wyclef Jean, John Legend and Alicia Keys, among others.
About Tommy Hilfiger
With a brand portfolio that includes Tommy Hilfiger and Hilfiger Denim, Tommy Hilfiger is one of the world’s most recognized premium designer lifestyle groups. Its focus is designing and marketing high-quality men’s tailored clothing and sportswear, women’s collection apparel and sportswear, kidswear, denim collections, underwear (including robes, sleepwear and loungewear), footwear and accessories. Through select licensees, Tommy Hilfiger offers complementary lifestyle products such as eyewear, watches, fragrance, athletic apparel (golf and swim), socks, small leather goods, home goods and luggage. The Hilfiger Denim product line consists of jeanswear and footwear for men and women, accessories, and fragrance. Merchandise under the Tommy Hilfiger and Hilfiger Denim brands is available to consumers worldwide through an extensive network of Tommy Hilfiger and Hilfiger Denim retail stores, leading specialty and department stores, select online retailers, and at tommy.com.
About PVH Corp.
With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 35,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and over $8 billion in annual revenues. We own the iconic CALVIN KLEIN , Tommy Hilfiger , Van Heusen , IZOD , ARROW , Speedo*, Warner’s and Olga brands, and market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands.
*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International, Limited.
