HYPRES Expands Efforts in Quantum Computing with Launch of European Subsidiary SeeQC

12.6.2017 10:00 | Business Wire

HYPRES, The Digital Superconductor Company, has expanded its role and efforts in quantum information processing with the launch of the company’s European-based wholly owned subsidiary SeeQC. Headquartered in Rome, Italy, SeeQC will focus on developing superconducting technologies for a variety of applications, including scalable fault-tolerant quantum computing, quantum communications, quantum simulators, etc.

As part of this effort, SeeQC — which stands for Superconducting Energy Efficient Quantum Computing (www.seeqc.eu) — will work closely with its technology partners, including major European university labs.

“Significant research and technology development are being realized in universities and research teams throughout Europe,” said Oleg Mukhanov, CTO and Sr. EVP of HYPRES and Managing Director of SeeQC. “SeeQC will develop relationships with these quantum technology leaders who are on the forefront of ensuring scalable, commercially viable quantum information processing platforms are a part of the foreseeable future.”

Initially, SeeQC will focus on the development of superconductor circuitry to resolve control issues in quantum processing systems. One immediate objective is the development of programmable cryogenic qubit controllers that include superconducting spintronic memory — a new brand of dense, very fast, and energy-efficient memory being developed at HYPRES. Building on HYPRES’ vast expertise in superconducting Josephson junction circuits, SeeQC will provide the performance and scalability needed for the rapidly increasing quantum information processing market.

“We have reached a critical stage with our superconductor quantum computing efforts and an entity solely focused on this technology will take it to the next level,” said Richard Hitt, CEO of HYPRES and Chairman of SeeQC. “It is the right time for HYPRES efforts in quantum information processing development to be connected more closely with the innovation leaders in Europe with the launch of SeeQC. We’re excited at the prospect for rapid progress this opportunity creates. HYPRES has collaborated with leading universities in Europe for many years and this is a logical extension of that legacy.”

About HYPRES

HYPRES develops and commercializes digital superconductor technology and integrates it into systems for customers worldwide. The company provides unparalleled economic and performance advantages for a variety of mobile network, metrology and advanced computing applications. HYPRES operates the premier commercial foundry for digital superconductor ICs and has delivered more worldwide than any other government or commercial organization. www.hypres.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170612005242/en/

Contact information

For HYPRES

Z-Corp. PR

Ken Zeszutko, 321-213-1818

kenz@zcorppr.com