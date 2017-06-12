Quanergy to Demonstrate Groundbreaking LiDAR-Equipped Security Surveillance System at IFSEC

12.6.2017 10:00 | Business Wire

Quanergy Systems Inc., the leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart sensing solutions, today announced that it will demonstrate a first-of-its-kind security solution for intruder detection and surveillance automation at IFSEC International, Europe’s premier security trade show. The demonstration will integrate Quanergy’s Q-GuardTM security technology with a PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) camera from Overview Ltd, and will take place at booth D1675 from June 20-22.

This demonstration will mark the first time Q-Guard, an intrusion detection and perimeter fencing system powered by a Quanergy LiDAR sensor, has been integrated with a PTZ camera, allowing for real-time detection, tracking, and counting using 3D point clouds and color video. The system uses LiDAR to quickly detect and classify a human intruding into a secure area, and follow that unique subject with a video security camera throughout a designated area.

"Current security systems are plagued by inefficiencies and expensive false alarms. By combining these two technologies, LiDAR and PTZ cameras, we have created a new, optimized security solution," said Dr. Louay Eldada, chief executive officer of Quanergy Systems. "With Quanergy’s Q-Guard and Overview's PTZ camera, the system can detect security breaches quickly and accurately, and will catch any intrusion. No other system on the market today provides this integrated capability.”

With a LiDAR-equipped security system, security professionals no longer need to monitor several cameras and TV screens at the same time — rather, they can be assured that the LiDAR sensor will detect intrusions into secure areas and automatically direct the camera specifically to the location in question. The system can also zoom, focus, and monitor specific zones of interest, with certain behaviors prompting it to track and record within a given space.

“We’re excited to work with Quanergy to demonstrate the integration of cutting-edge LiDAR and Overview’s advanced security cameras,” said Graham Jones, chief executive officer of Overview Ltd. “Our demonstration shows the potential of automated security services and their ability to empower businesses and individuals to more efficiently keep their property safe.”

In this integration, Quanergy will be merging its Q-Guard technology, comprising an M8 LiDAR sensor, with Overview Ltd’s Hydra Uno™ camera, which is designed for operation in harsh environments and possesses outstanding accuracy as well as ultra-smooth and rapid motion with continuous rotation in both pan and tilt. Q-Guard and Hydra can work both indoors and outdoors, and in any weather or lighting condition. The M8 LiDAR sensor provides a 360° field of view, high accuracy, fine resolution and has a maximum range exceeding 150 meters.

In addition to security, Quanergy’s LiDAR sensors have applications in more than 30 market verticals including transportation, aerial mapping, and industrial automation.

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2012 and builds on decades of experience of its team in the areas of optics, photonics, optoelectronics, artificial intelligence software, and control systems. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Quanergy offers the world’s leading LiDAR sensors and software for real-time capture and processing of 3D mapping data and object detection, tracking, and classification. In transportation, the data is utilized to greatly improve the accuracy and reliability of on-board driver safety systems and enhance them with perception, scenario analysis, and decision making capability for active control, as well as enable autonomous driving in the future. Quanergy’s LiDARs lead in all six key commercialization areas – price, performance, reliability, size, weight, power consumption. For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.

About Overview Ltd

Overview develops and supplies advanced camera positioning technology and specialist sensors to the OEM/ODM market. Overview develops innovative technology in order to drive commercial opportunity for their customers. Overview is a British company founded in 1985 and headquartered in South West London. Now employing approximately 45 highly skilled staff, Overview manufactures more than 75,000 camera positioning systems per year. The company has developed commercial dome cameras through to military rapid deployment three sensor systems.

