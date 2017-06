Innovatiivisten hankintojen edistäminen julkisella sektorilla edellyttää strategista suunnittelua

National Audit Office of Finland audited political party funding - most transparency requirements are met 9.2.2017 16:25

In Finland, political parties have to file their election funding. According to the National Audit Office of Finland (NAOF) these disclosures were mostly in accordance with the local law in 2016. Contributions totalled about 2.3 million euros. However, when reviewing the party funding disclosures and accounting records of the political parties represented in the Finnish Parliament and their six women's organisations and 34 district organisations, NAOF pointed out that the disclosers should pay more attention to ensuring that their disclosures are up to date and that the accounting records are fully itemised. Also, there are some inadequacies in the auditor's reports and in the manner in which the auditors are elected. NAOF will continue the audits in the autumn.