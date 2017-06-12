Kieran Murphy Appointed CEO of GE Healthcare, Succeeding John Flannery

12.6.2017 13:46 | Business Wire

GE Chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt announced today the appointment of Kieran Murphy as president and CEO of GE Healthcare, effective immediately. Murphy is currently president and CEO of GE Healthcare Life Sciences. Murphy succeeds John Flannery who has been appointed CEO and chairman elect of GE.

Murphy, 54, was appointed CEO of GE Healthcare Life Sciences in September 2011. Since then, he has overseen significant revenue growth and geographic expansion of the molecular medicine business, which now accounts for more than $4 billion in annual sales with 11,000 employees in more than 100 countries. GE Healthcare Life Sciences provides a broad range of industry-leading technologies and services for drug discovery, pre-clinical and clinical development and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, as well as molecular tools for diagnostics, therapy selection and treatment monitoring in patient care. The business is a leader in organic growth, margins and cash generation.

Immelt said: “In his career at GE, Kieran has demonstrated the right combination of talent and drive to step into this key leadership role at the company. Having led the strategic combination of GE’s Life Sciences and Medical Diagnostics units, Kieran is universally respected across GE and has distinguished himself as a strong customer advocate with great commercial instincts. Alongside the outstanding team at GE Healthcare, we anticipate that the business will experience continued global growth under Kieran’s leadership.”

“Kieran has proven to be a natural leader and has been instrumental in the tremendous growth we’ve seen across GE Healthcare Life Sciences,” said Flannery. “I am confident that under his leadership the GE Healthcare team will continue to innovate and execute, introducing new products and driving cost productivity.”

GE Healthcare, a $20 billion business, is the world’s leading manufacturer of medical imaging devices; life sciences tools to enable the next generation of biotherapeutics; medical diagnostic agents that enable personalized medicine; and healthcare IT and software tools to digitize and industrialize the healthcare industry. Healthcare is a key GE business now and in the future.

Murphy joined GE Healthcare in 2008 from Whatman plc, a global supplier of filters and membranes for laboratory research, life sciences and medical diagnostic applications. He has over 20 years’ experience in the global life sciences and biotechnology industry, beginning his career with Janssen Pharmaceutical, a division of Johnson and Johnson, followed by leadership roles with Mallinckrodt, veterinary medicines provider Vericore, Novartis, Adprotech, ML Laboratories and Innovata plc. Having earned his bachelor’s degree in 1984 from University College, Dublin, he subsequently graduated from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology with a master’s degree in Marketing.

