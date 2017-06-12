Milrem Starts Cooperation with the Estonian Defence League For UGV Development

12.6.2017 14:00 | Business Wire

The Estonian defence solutions provider Milrem and the Estonian Defence league signed a cooperation agreement to start rigorous tests of Milrem’s unmanned ground vehicle THeMIS during live military exercises.

Milrem's THeMIS towing equipment during the Spring Storm exercise.

Feedback from the tests will be used for further development of the UGV and its tactical advancements.

Milrem and the Defence League already performed live tests during the biggest Estonian annual military exercise Kevadtorm (Spring Storm) in May. During that exercise a transport UGV was provided to a Defence League unit for carrying soldier load and other essential equipment.

The cooperation between Milrem and the Defence League is closely tied to the DIBS (Digital Infantry Battlefield Solution) program initiated by Milrem and carried out together with several universities in Estonia and abroad.

The aim of the cooperation with the Defence League and DIBS is to develop efficient and powerful manned-unmanned teaming technologies for military forces that reduce battlefield risks to warfighters.

DIBS will also produce recommendations for military doctrine in order to effectively use the capability of robotic systems.

“Feedback and know-how input from military units that have firsthand experience with our products is essential to us,” explained Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem. “This cooperation will allow us to develop further robotic solutions that will become an integral part of warfighting,” he added.

„The cooperation between the Defence League and Milrem allows the latter to develop innovative products and us to strengthen our military capabilities. Together we will boost the Estonian defense industry and hopefully it’s exports,“ said Major General Meelis Kiili, commander of the Defence League.

A video from the Spring Storm exercise is viewable here

Pictures can be found here

