CeleritiFinTech Announces Celeriti APIs Hackathon with iValley Innovation Center

CeleritiFinTech today announced the release of Celeriti APIs application programming interfaces that allow traditional core banking systems to easily share data with applications running in multiple computing environments. This solution brings agile development to core modernization thereby helping organizations address business-driven demands rapidly, effectively and affordably, without lengthy and expensive upgrades or risky core platform replacements.

Today, many organizations are working with a divided IT environment – running a mix of traditional systems and data center workloads alongside digital and cloud solutions. As the gap between these solutions widens, and the layers of older integration efforts connecting them become more costly to manage, organizations must search for an effective modernization roadmap.

APIs provide defined access to an application’s internal functions, providing a standardized way for new applications to securely interface with customized core technology. This eliminates the need for complex in-house tools, gateways, middleware, and messaging queues, and provides a path towards digital transformation.

“Clients are caught between maintaining customized legacy platforms and meeting demands for customer-centric applications, integrated workflows and regulatory compliance tools,” said Oded Shoshany, CEO of CeleritiFinTech. “Celeriti APIs allow banks to quickly and cost-effectively respond to business imperatives, leveraging innovations in Conversational UI, Robotic Process Automation, Lending Technology, and Faster/Instant Payments.”

CeleritiFinTech will host its first Core Banking Hackathon from July 14-16 in the San Francisco Bay area. Developed in conjunction with the iValley Innovation Center, this competition brings together Fintech startups to design new banking solutions powered by Celeriti APIs. Winners will then showcase their work at the Core Banking Innovation Summit in early 2018.

“The CFT Hackathon provides a unique opportunity for Fintechs to pre-integrate with Core Banking, Loans or Payments and demonstrate their value proposition to leading banks,” said Paddy Ramanathan, managing director at iValley. “This partnership has the potential to accelerate growth, reduce customer acquisition costs and provide banks with the operational agility to compete with disruptive technology. Everyone wins.”

