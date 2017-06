MyHeritage tuo markkinoille uuden kattavan DNA etnisyysanalyysin

Actility and Octonion Announce a Commercial Partnership to Accelerate the Industrialisation of LoRaWAN™ IoT Projects 12.6.2017 18:32

Actility, the global leader in LPWA networks for the IoT is pleased to announce a partnership with Octonion, the end-to-end IoT software platform. Octonion will join the ThingPark ecosystem, providing its platform to IoT developers and clients, accelerating time to market by up to four times. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170612005847/en/ For the IoT to deliver on its potential, there is a clear demand for tools to enable the easy and swift delivery of IoT solutions. The Actility/Octonion solution meets those requirements with a modular approach, delivering fast time-to-market, and focusing on the user experience. A modular approach The Octonion platform is comprehensive and unique in today’s market, managing the end to end experience from the device or sensor,