Rimini Street Recognized by 2017 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for Customer Service Innovation
13.6.2017 02:02 | Business Wire
Rimini Street, Inc., a global provider of enterprise software services, and the leading independent support provider for Oracle® and SAP® products, today announced that it won a prestigious Stevie Award in the Innovation in Customer Service Management, Planning & Practice category from the 2017 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. This honour marks the Company’s 10th Stevie Award win this year. Rimini Street recently earned Stevie Awards in several categories, including Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year from the 2017 American Business AwardsSM and Customer Service Department of the Year from the 2017 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170612006130/en/
Rimini Street continues to gain worldwide recognition for client service and industry leadership with its 10th Stevie® Award win this year. (Photo: Business Wire)
Global-Scale Customer Service Excellence Honored Once Again
The Stevie Award recognized the achievements of Rimini Street’s Global Support Department in customer service excellence and innovation for delivering its premium-level independent support model to clients running Oracle and SAP enterprise software. The Company’s model incorporates more comprehensive support services not offered through standard vendor maintenance, including support for customizations, interoperability and performance tuning, as well as access to a named, dedicated Primary Support Engineer (PSE) with an average of 15 years’ experience, and 15-minute guaranteed response times for critical cases (P1) – all delivered at half the original vendor’s annual maintenance fee.
Rimini Street Client Also Wins Award After Switching to Independent Support
Organizations who have made the switch to independent support and are benefitting from the greater operational efficiencies and flexibility afforded by the ultra-responsive support model are able to reinvest these significant savings back into their business to drive more strategic initiatives that help lead to growth and competitive advantage. One such example of an organization that leveraged the savings from its switch to Rimini Street is Kumagai Gumi in Japan.
One of the largest, most reputable contractors in Japan, Kumagai Gumi switched to Rimini Street and immediately reduced the IT costs associated with an upgrade of its ERP software by 100 million yen. The company was also able to lower its operations and maintenance expense by 40 million yen annually, while at the same time experiencing more responsive support. This enabled the company to reallocate savings into new projects, including the installation of 800 iPads to improve operational efficiencies across the organization. As a result, Kumagai Gumi earned the IT Special Award earlier this year given by the Japan Institute of Information Technology.
"We are honoured to be a recipient of the prominent Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards,” said Rimini Street, Asia Pacific, managing director, Andrew Powell. “This recognition further cements Rimini Street’s leadership position in customer service and our ability to help enable innovation in the organizations we support. For Rimini Street, it’s not just about the cost savings we can enable for our clients, but the value we can bring clients with exceptional support of their systems and what each client can do with the reinvestment of saved funds – specifically to drive growth.”
The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards were open to organisations in the 22 nations of the Asia-Pacific region and focused on recognizing innovation in business. The judging panel consisted of more than 50 executives around the world acting as judges for more than 700 nominations submitted by organizations across the region.
The award ceremony was held at the Hilton Hotel in Tokyo, Japan on 2 June.
About Rimini Street, Inc.
Rimini Street is the global leader in providing independent enterprise software support services. The company has redefined enterprise support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of Oracle, SAP, IBM®, Microsoft® and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total support costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Nearly 1,300 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini Street as their trusted, independent support provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com/, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are based on various assumptions. If the risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Rimini Street assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
© 2017 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.
