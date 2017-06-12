Rimini Street Recognized by 2017 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for Customer Service Innovation

13.6.2017 02:02 | Business Wire

Rimini Street, Inc., a global provider of enterprise software services, and the leading independent support provider for Oracle® and SAP® products, today announced that it won a prestigious Stevie Award in the Innovation in Customer Service Management, Planning & Practice category from the 2017 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. This honour marks the Company’s 10th Stevie Award win this year. Rimini Street recently earned Stevie Awards in several categories, including Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year from the 2017 American Business AwardsSM and Customer Service Department of the Year from the 2017 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Global-Scale Customer Service Excellence Honored Once Again

The Stevie Award recognized the achievements of Rimini Street’s Global Support Department in customer service excellence and innovation for delivering its premium-level independent support model to clients running Oracle and SAP enterprise software. The Company’s model incorporates more comprehensive support services not offered through standard vendor maintenance, including support for customizations, interoperability and performance tuning, as well as access to a named, dedicated Primary Support Engineer (PSE) with an average of 15 years’ experience, and 15-minute guaranteed response times for critical cases (P1) – all delivered at half the original vendor’s annual maintenance fee.

Rimini Street Client Also Wins Award After Switching to Independent Support

Organizations who have made the switch to independent support and are benefitting from the greater operational efficiencies and flexibility afforded by the ultra-responsive support model are able to reinvest these significant savings back into their business to drive more strategic initiatives that help lead to growth and competitive advantage. One such example of an organization that leveraged the savings from its switch to Rimini Street is Kumagai Gumi in Japan.

One of the largest, most reputable contractors in Japan, Kumagai Gumi switched to Rimini Street and immediately reduced the IT costs associated with an upgrade of its ERP software by 100 million yen. The company was also able to lower its operations and maintenance expense by 40 million yen annually, while at the same time experiencing more responsive support. This enabled the company to reallocate savings into new projects, including the installation of 800 iPads to improve operational efficiencies across the organization. As a result, Kumagai Gumi earned the IT Special Award earlier this year given by the Japan Institute of Information Technology.

"We are honoured to be a recipient of the prominent Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards,” said Rimini Street, Asia Pacific, managing director, Andrew Powell. “This recognition further cements Rimini Street’s leadership position in customer service and our ability to help enable innovation in the organizations we support. For Rimini Street, it’s not just about the cost savings we can enable for our clients, but the value we can bring clients with exceptional support of their systems and what each client can do with the reinvestment of saved funds – specifically to drive growth.”

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards were open to organisations in the 22 nations of the Asia-Pacific region and focused on recognizing innovation in business. The judging panel consisted of more than 50 executives around the world acting as judges for more than 700 nominations submitted by organizations across the region.

The award ceremony was held at the Hilton Hotel in Tokyo, Japan on 2 June.

