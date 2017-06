UM: Kippis*! Finländarnas middagsbord erövrar världen Finlands 100-årsjubileum till ära

MFA: Kippis*! Finns set up dinner tables across the world to mark the 100th anniversary of Finland 13.6.2017 14:48

Press release 111/201713 June 2017 Kippis*! Finns set up dinner tables across the world to mark the 100th anniversary of Finland On the weekend of 25 to 27 August, Finland's centenary celebrations will expand across the world as Finnish Your Dinner events invite everybody to enjoy dinner with Finns. Summer is an important season for the Finnish people. Along the shores of the thousands of lakes, they enjoy being outside, relaxing in a hot sauna and lighting the grill. While in cities and towns, the streets and squares are filled with summer events. This is the sixth consecutive summer when friends and strangers dine en masse in Helsinki at a long table of half a kilometre set up for a thousand diners at Dinner in the open air. The tradition has evolved from an experiment, and it is expanding across the world on the last weekend of August in celebration of Finland's centenary under the title of Finnish Your Dinner. On streets